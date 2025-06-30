360 Volleyball App Partners with SquadLocker to Streamline Custom Uniforms and Team Apparel for Volleyball Clubs Nationwide

Innovative partnership integrates direct access to SquadLocker's custom apparel platform, saving coaches time and keeping teams looking sharp.

WARWICK, R.I., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SquadLocker, the leading custom apparel solution for youth sports organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with the rapidly growing 360 Volleyball App, the only mobile-first volleyball club management platform designed by and for coaches. This partnership gives volleyball clubs seamless access to custom uniforms and team gear through SquadLocker's integrated e-commerce experience, right from their team dashboard.

Every account within the 360 Volleyball App now features a direct link to SquadLocker, making it easier than ever for coaches and administrators to outfit their teams with high-quality, sublimated gear, practice apparel, and fan wear—without the hassle of order forms, minimums, or delivery windows. "Together, we're eliminating logistics so coaches can focus on developing players, not managing uniforms," said Gary Goldberg, President and Founder of SquadLocker.

Founded by volleyball expert Jeff Black, the 360 Volleyball App is quickly gaining traction among volleyball clubs nationwide. It offers an all-in-one solution that includes team communication, animated drills, premade practice plans, player development tools, attendance tracking, built-in video editing, and multilingual support—all backed by the customer service team behind 360Player.

"Imagine no longer… all your coaches, players, and families now have access to the development tools I show in the video below," said Jeff Black, founder of the 360 Volleyball App. "With mobile-first functionality, an intuitive dashboard, and a deep library of tools covering everything from drills to player development, it's no wonder new organizations are joining daily. This isn't just a registration tool—it's a coach's command center."

SquadLocker provides organizations with free online stores that never close, rapid fulfillment (including SquadGEAR sublimated uniforms in 3–5 business days), and a no-minimums policy, making it the most flexible, scalable option for youth and school-based teams across the country.

