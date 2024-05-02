360insights Announces Launch of the 360insights Ecosystem, Revolutionizing Ecosystem Orchestration

"The launch of the 360insights Ecosystem represents a pivotal moment in the industry at large. We're moving beyond the confines of traditional strategies and tools, setting a new benchmark for what's possible in ecosystem orchestration." Post this

"The launch of the 360insights Ecosystem represents a pivotal moment in the industry at large," said James Hodgkinson, SVP, Ecosystems at 360insights. "We're moving beyond the confines of traditional strategies and tools, setting a new benchmark for what's possible in ecosystem orchestration."

Key Features and Benefits of the 360insights Ecosystem include:

Collaborative Go-To-Market Motions: By enabling a holistic ecosystem approach, 360insights Ecosystem is setting a new standard for how enterprises engage with their partners, distributors, and customers across the entire customer journey.

Overcoming Legacy Limitations: Where traditional PRMs falter in functional depth, the 360insights Ecosystem excels, offering a robust solution tailored to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market landscape.

Expanding Reach Through Network Effects: The Ecosystem brings together a diverse network of solution providers, enhancing the capabilities of each by leveraging the collective power of the network to drive scale and success.

Jason Atkins, CEO of 360insights, expressed his enthusiasm for the 360insights Ecosystem, stating, "Starting with the acquisition of Webinfinity in 2022, the establishment of 360insights Ecosystem represents an incredibly exciting milestone for customers, partners and the industry in general."

Partner leaders CEO Asher Mathew, also shared his thoughts: "The 360insights Ecosystem marks a significant shift towards fostering interconnectedness within the enterprise landscape, providing partnership and business leaders with a new way of embracing ecosystem for growth and scale."

To learn more about the launch and hear from our partners involved, please visit ecosystem.360insights.com

About 360insights

360insights is a partner engagement and business optimization company, enabling brands to better influence, manage, and engage with their complex channel ecosystems. The company offers a suite of channel solutions including a SaaS-based platform that empowers brands to fully orchestrate their complex partner networks and optimize their promotional spend on MDF/Co-op, rebates, promotional allowances, SPIFFs, and rewards. Combining incentive management and ecosystem orchestration with a powerful data analytics engine, 360insights serves more than 300 of the most recognizable brands around the world, across multiple industries, helping them grow their indirect business. Learn more at 360insights.com

