360insights Completes Acquisition of HMI Performance Incentives™

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering brands and driving exceptional performance across their partner networks. Together, we will continue to innovate, provide unparalleled support, and deliver outstanding results for our clients." Post this

"We share a common vision of unlocking growth potential by optimizing channel incentive solutions," said Kiwon Chang, CEO of HMI Performance Incentives. "Through the integration of our technologies, services, and talented teams, we are poised to deliver a comprehensive engagement solution. This will enhance our ability to offer a broad set of solutions to deliver results."

360insights and HMI Performance Incentives are excited about the future possibilities that this acquisition will bring. Together, they are poised to transform the landscape of channel incentives and elevate the level of success for their clients and partners.

About 360insights:

360insights is the leading channel engagement and business optimization company, that enables brands to better influence, manage, and engage with their complex channel ecosystems. The company offers a suite of channel solutions including a SaaS-based platform that empowers brands to fully orchestrate their complex partner networks, while also delivering a powerful Incentive Automation solution for consumer rebates, SPIFFs, volume incentives, MDF/Co-Op, sales allowances and points programs. Combining incentive management and ecosystem orchestration with a powerful data analytics engine, 360insights serves more than enterprise organizations globally, across multiple industries, helping them boost their indirect business. Learn more at 360insights.com.

About HMI Performance Incentives:

HMI Performance Incentives is a trusted provider of strategic performance improvement solutions. With over 40 years of experience, HMI Performance Incentives has leveraged data-driven methodologies to help businesses grow their channels and achieve their business goals. For more information, visit www.hmiaward.com.

