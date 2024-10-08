360insights Takes Home Multiple Accolades at the Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) Europe Summit Awards

"I'm delighted for Stapleton's Rewards to be recognized with this award. It is testament to the true partnership between our businesses which has led to the success of our programme. A personal thanks to the 360insights team whose unwavering support continues to drive the scheme to new levels." Post this

Winner: Best Sales Incentive Programme – Stapleton's Rewards:

360insights partnership with Stapleton's (Tyre Services) Ltd has driven customer mindshare and wallet share in their channel incentive program. Game-based promotions have become a staple part of the program, as a tactical motivator to drive additional peaks of sales and activity across the userbase – further driving ROI and user engagement to unprecedented levels. Their branded pre-paid Mastercard continues to outperform all other rewards, firmly putting Stapleton's into their Customers minds and pockets. Each year the program continues to see significant growth, in terms of sales, revenue achievement, ROI, user participation and website usage.

Stapleton's (Tyre Services) Ltd.'s Marketing Manager, Dan Bentley said "I'm absolutely delighted for Stapleton's Rewards to be recognized with this industry award. It is testament to the true partnership between our businesses which has led to the success of our programme. A personal thanks to Phil, Lauren, Thomas and Kane from the 360insights team whose unwavering support continues to drive the scheme to new levels."

Winner: Paul Ferreira Honored with IMA Lifetime Achievement Award:

Paul Ferreira, founder of HMI Performance Incentives (now part of 360insights) and strategic advisor to 360insights, was bestowed with the Incentive Awards Lifetime Achievement Award during the Incentive Awards program. Ferreira's career is one distinguished by innovation, relentless pursuit for excellence, and unparalleled leadership.

Early Innovations: Guided HMI to be the first incentive organization to form a partnership with American Airlines for the procurement and transfer of AAdvantage miles into incentive program points.

Post-9/11 Resilience: Initiated a patriotic-themed reward system in 2002 to encourage domestic travel and uphold travel incentives amidst industry challenges.

Continuous Impact: Over 40 years of innovative contributions, including the implementation of data-driven program design and full-service execution, guaranteeing the ongoing evolution and success of the incentive industry.

On winning the award, Ferreira expressed, "Reflecting on my tenure in the incentive industry, which began over five decades ago, I realize the magnitude of my experiences. I've navigated diverse landscapes, cultivated relationships of mutual trust, and challenged conventional boundaries. This field requires us to engineer innovative solutions, take calculated risks, and continuously question the traditional norms. It's a relentless pursuit that drives me and an honor to contribute to this dynamic industry. I am immensely humbled and thankful to be recognized by the Incentive Awards."

In addition to these wins, 360insights was shortlisted for:

Shortlisted (and Highly Commended): Best Incentive Travel or Experiential Programme - HPE:

The 360insights orchestrated incentive trip for Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) was a truly unforgettable experience. The participants, HPE's top-performing channel partners, combined business, adventure, and luxury. The purpose of the trip was to drive sales and reinforce HPE's brand sentiment, and it delivered on both fronts. The trip achieved a 12.5X return on investment (ROI) and scored a 10/10 Net Promotor Score (NPS) and 5/5 rating from trip participants.

Shortlisted: Best Recognition & Reward Programme (Agency) – Liverpool Football Club:

Liverpool Football Club has a strong commitment to fostering a positive working environment for employees, yet wanted to further increase employee engagement to ensure everyone was fully connected to the Company's core mission. 360insights implemented a portal that helped LFC elevate employee engagement levels by fostering a culture of appreciation and recognition within the organization and reinforce core company values to create a shared sense of purpose and direction among employees.

Shortlisted: Inspirational Place to Work - 360insights:

360insights is proud to have cultivated a vibrant culture of open communication and promoted wellness through flexible work arrangements. They championed internal promotions, emphasizing professional growth within the company. The inspirational workspace also reflects their steadfast commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability. They actively contributed to reforestation efforts and are in the planning stages of more robust environmental initiatives. The culture of giving back is exemplified through support of KANPE.org in Haiti and community involvement initiatives such as the Walk For Good Annual Walkathon.

About 360insights:

360insights is the leading channel engagement and business optimization company that enables brands to better influence, manage, and engage with their complex channel ecosystems. The company offers a suite of channel solutions, including a SaaS-based platform that empowers brands to orchestrate their partner networks fully and provides a powerful Incentive Automation solution for consumer rebates, SPIFFs, volume incentives, MDF/Co-Op, sales allowances, and points programs. Combining incentive management, channel marketing services, and ecosystem orchestration with a powerful data analytics engine, 360insights serves enterprise organizations globally, across multiple industries, helping them boost their indirect business. With the launch of 360insights | Elevate, the company continues to expand its channel marketing and incentive travel services through enhanced capabilities, offering a full spectrum of expert services that drive results and elevate business performance. Learn more at 360insights.com

About IMA:

The Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) connects members from leading companies across the marketplace to create a unified voice and growth for the incentive industry. IMA is the umbrella organization for various groups, including the Incentive & Engagement Solution Providers (IESP), Incentive Gift Card Coalition (IGCC), Incentive Merchandise To Reward & Appreciate (IMRA), Incentive Travel Council (ITC), Recognition Professionals International (RPI), IMA Europe, IMA Brazil, and IMA Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific. IMA members have the expertise, leading brands, and services to help companies improve their business with reward, recognition, loyalty, and engagement programs.

