360insights Triumphs at IMA Awards, Showcasing Excellence in Incentive Marketing

360insights receives multiple accolades at the prestigious Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) Summit Awards.

WHITBY, ON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 360insights, the leading channel engagement and business optimization company, is proud to announce a double victory at the prestigious Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) Summit Awards held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

360insights' HPE Dubai Trip Wins Excellence in Travel in an Incentive Program:

360insights orchestrated an unforgettable incentive trip for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)'s top-performing channel partners, earning them an IMA Excellence award. The HPE Dubai Trip was a masterful blend of luxury, business, and adventure, designed to increase sales and reinforce HPE's brand sentiment. This meticulously organized trip not only achieved a remarkable 12.5x return on investment (ROI), but also received a perfect score of 10/10 in Net Promoter Score (NPS) and a 5/5 rating across all aspects of the experience from trip participants.

Paul Ferreira Honored with IMA Lifetime Achievement Award:

In a separate accolade, Paul Ferreira, founder of HMI Performance Incentives and strategic advisor to 360insights, was bestowed with the IMA Lifetime Achievement Award during the IMA Summit Awards program.

Ferreira's Remarkable Career:

Early Innovations: Led HMI to become the first incentive organization to partner with American Airlines for the purchase and transfer of AAdvantage miles into incentive program points.

Post-9/11 Resilience: Launched a patriotic-themed reward system in 2002 to promote domestic travel and sustain travel incentives amidst industry challenges.

Continuous Impact: Over 40 years of innovative contributions, including the introduction of data-driven program design and full-service implementation, ensuring the continued evolution and success of the incentive industry.

Upon receiving the award, Ferreira stated, "I'm very honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award from the Incentive Marketing Association. My career in the incentive industry began 52 years ago. It has taken me around the world and connected me with amazing people from different cultures. It requires creative thinking, innovative solutions, risk-taking, trusting relationships, and a willingness to always be uncomfortable with the status quo. It is what motivates me every day. I feel very lucky to have been a part of this unique and important industry."

Incentive Programs: Current Trends and Outlook:

In addition to taking home multiple awards, 360insights' David Gould, Managing Director Europe and Agnes Fotino O'Connell, VP of Marketing and Demand Generation participated in a panel discussion on new and emerging trends relating to the role of Incentive Programs and how companies are using these to improve performance, better engage their audiences, leverage technology to keep programs fresh and engaging as well as using data reporting structures to make dynamic decisions on how to develop programs to make them ever more effective.

About 360insights:

360insights is the leading channel engagement and business optimization company that enables brands to better influence, manage, and engage with their complex channel ecosystems. The company offers a suite of channel solutions, including a SaaS-based platform that empowers brands to orchestrate their partner networks fully and provides a powerful Incentive Automation solution for consumer rebates, SPIFFs, volume incentives, MDF/Co-Op, sales allowances, and points programs. Combining incentive management, channel marketing services, and ecosystem orchestration with a powerful data analytics engine, 360insights serves enterprise organizations globally, across multiple industries, helping them boost their indirect business. With the launch of 360insights | Elevate, the company continues to expand its channel marketing and incentive travel services through enhanced capabilities, offering a full spectrum of expert services that drive results and elevate business performance. Learn more at 360insights.com

About IMA:

The Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) connects members from leading companies across the marketplace to create a unified voice and growth for the incentive industry. IMA is the umbrella organization for various groups, including the Incentive & Engagement Solution Providers (IESP), Incentive Gift Card Coalition (IGCC), Incentive Merchandise To Reward & Appreciate (IMRA), Incentive Travel Council (ITC), Recognition Professionals International (RPI), IMA Europe, IMA Brazil, and IMA Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific. IMA members have the expertise, leading brands, and services to help companies improve their business with reward, recognition, loyalty, and engagement programs.

Media Contact

Noah Selzler, 360insights, 1 (866) 684-2308, [email protected], www.360insights.com

SOURCE 360insights