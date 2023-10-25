37 Awarded in 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards Competition

The winning agencies and departments have shown how creativity can solve real business challenges. In today's global marketplace, communicating effectively to meet the clients' needs has never been more important. Post this

The 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award winners are:

Marketing Agency of the Year

kdm communications

Target River

Marketing Department of the Year

Acceptance Insurance

Kidder Mathews

Marlabs LLC

Propel Finance

Daversa Partners' Marketing & Communications Team

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Alpha Kilo

R Public Relations Firm

Montieth & Company

Napier

Next PR

Sheldon Strategy & Consulting

Treble Public Relations

Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year

Comprise

Public Relations Department of the Year

Ambiq + Xiaomi = Mobile Intelligence

ModMed PR and Marketing Department

SolarWinds

Public Relations Department of the Year

Imperva Corporate Communications

Executive of the Year

Kenneth Burke , VP of Marketing, Text Request

, VP of Marketing, Text Request Charlene Wan , VP of Branding, Marketing, and Investor Relations, Ambiq

External Campaign of the Year

Amaia Land Corp.

Fons PR

Fusion PR

INFUSEmedia

Kahn Media for Ringbrothers

Kalderos

Klarna X Pat Pat Pop-Up

Lee Tung Avenue

LiveTrends Design Group

Nexstar Digital

Olympian City

Penn Community Bank

Travelport: The 7 Wonder's Challenge.

Trianz

Veryon

Internal Campaign of the Year

EQ

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

