37 Awarded in 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards Competition

Business Intelligence Group Names the Winners of the Annual Industry Awards Program for Public Relations and Marketing
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of the 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards, which identified the leading agencies and corporate departments who delivered quantifiable business results for their respective clients.
"The winning agencies and departments have shown how creativity can solve real business challenges," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "In today's global marketplace, communicating effectively to meet the clients' needs has never been more important."
The 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award winners are:
Marketing Agency of the Year
- kdm communications
- Target River
Marketing Department of the Year
- Acceptance Insurance
- Kidder Mathews
- Marlabs LLC
- Propel Finance
- Daversa Partners' Marketing & Communications Team
Public Relations Agency of the Year
- Alpha Kilo
- R Public Relations Firm
- Montieth & Company
- Napier
- Next PR
- Sheldon Strategy & Consulting
- Treble Public Relations
Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year
- Comprise
Public Relations Department of the Year
- Ambiq + Xiaomi = Mobile Intelligence
- ModMed PR and Marketing Department
- SolarWinds
Public Relations Department of the Year
- Imperva Corporate Communications
Executive of the Year
- Kenneth Burke, VP of Marketing, Text Request
- Charlene Wan, VP of Branding, Marketing, and Investor Relations, Ambiq
External Campaign of the Year
- Amaia Land Corp.
- Fons PR
- Fusion PR
- INFUSEmedia
- Kahn Media for Ringbrothers
- Kalderos
- Klarna X Pat Pat Pop-Up
- Lee Tung Avenue
- LiveTrends Design Group
- Nexstar Digital
- Olympian City
- Penn Community Bank
- Travelport: The 7 Wonder's Challenge.
- Trianz
- Veryon
Internal Campaign of the Year
- EQ
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com
SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC
Share this article