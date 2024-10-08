38% of HR Managers More Likely to Interview Candidates Who Use AI in Job Applications

"While HR managers recognize the value that AI brings to the application process, organizations are keen on detecting AI-generated materials, aiming to balance AI's benefits with maintaining rigorous standards in recruitment," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety. Post this

Resume writing (58%)

Cover letter writing (52%)

Filling out job applications (43%)

Presentations and projects (38%)

Skills testing (34%)

Writing email correspondences (33%)

HR's Opinion on AI Use

In today's rapidly evolving job market, the integration of artificial intelligence in the application process is gaining significant traction. According to Zety's study, the majority of HR professionals approve of candidates leveraging AI for essential job search tasks, including:

Resume creation (66%)

Cover letter writing (66%)

Applying to jobs (59%)

However, opinions on the ethics of using AI remain divided. While 58% of HR managers believe it's ethical for candidates to utilize AI during their job search, 42% still consider it unethical.

Additionally, 62% of HR managers say their organizations actively work to identify AI-generated content in application materials and 38% admit their companies don't make such efforts, highlighting the differing policies and strategies businesses are adopting as they navigate working alongside AI tools.

"While HR managers recognize the value that AI brings to the application process, organizations are keen on detecting AI-generated materials, aiming to balance AI's benefits with maintaining rigorous standards in recruitment," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety.

AI's Impact on the Interview Process

As AI technology continues to shape recruitment, its influence extends into the interview process, impacting how candidates are assessed and decisions are made. While AI offers significant opportunities, it also presents potential risks.

Key insights from HR professionals:

38% are more likely to interview candidates who use AI to enhance their applications.

36% say AI usage doesn't affect their decisions, indicating a neutral stance.

26% are less likely to interview candidates who rely heavily on AI.

Concerns About AI in Skills Testing

Once a candidate lands the job interview, many companies will require a skills assessment to be completed and 34% of HR managers believe job seekers use AI to complete these assessments. While there is general support for AI use in tasks like resume and cover letter writing, HR's concerns intensify when considering AI's impact on skills testing:

38% of HR managers are somewhat concerned that AI will skew skills testing results.

33% of HR managers are highly concerned that AI will skew skills testing results.

29% of HR managers are not at all concerned that the use of AI will skew testing results.

"Companies are increasingly aware of AI's role in job applications, though its use in skills testing sparks mixed reactions. As AI evolves, both applicants and employers must navigate it with transparency. While AI can enhance efficiency, job seekers should strike a balance to ensure their true skills and experiences are authentically represented," said Escalera.

Methodology

The findings presented were obtained by surveying 500 U.S.-based HR managers and professionals between March 14-20, 2024. Participants shared their opinions and experiences with AI use during the job search process. They answered different types of questions, including yes/no, open-ended, scale-based questions where respondents indicated their level of agreement with statements, and multiple-choice where they could select from a list of provided options.

About Zety

Zety is the leading career website providing the ultimate career toolbox to help everyone find their dream job. Fueled by the best career experts and a community of millions of readers, Zety shares a range of innovative resume templates, expert advice, and resources to empower job seekers at every stage of their career journey. Launched in 2016, Zety has helped millions of job seekers across the globe find employment. With a rapidly growing community of more than 40 million readers, Zety is regarded as "the best online resume builder" on the market and has been featured in Forbes, the Financial Times, The Guardian, and HuffPost, among many others. Follow Zety on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X to stay connected and receive the latest updates.

