39 Dilworth Attorneys Recognized in 2025 Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch

"It confirms what we already know: that today's Dilworth attorneys are carrying forward the tradition of legal excellence that has defined our law firm for more than 90 years." Post this

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become highly regarded as a guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on detailed peer-review surveys, in which tens of thousands of leading attorneys vote on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Since lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Dilworth attorneys named among The Best Lawyers in America for 2025 include:

Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Harold G. Cohen - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law James H. Landgraf - Construction Law, Litigation - Construction

- Construction Law, Litigation - Construction Christopher M. Walrath - Public Finance Law

New York

John A. Squires - Litigation - Patent

Philadelphia

Roberta A. Barsotti - Trusts and Estates

- Trusts and Estates Thomas S. Biemer - Litigation - Trusts and Estates

- Litigation - Trusts and Estates Kevin S. Blanton - Real Estate Law

- Real Estate Law Melissa S. Blanton - Real Estate Law

- Real Estate Law John P. Crampton - Trusts and Estates

- Trusts and Estates Marc A. Feller - Public Finance Law

- Public Finance Law Walter Ferst - Commercial Finance Law

- Commercial Finance Law Arlene Fickler - Commercial Litigation

- Commercial Litigation Linda Dale Hoffa - Criminal Defense: White-Collar

- Criminal Defense: White-Collar Joseph H. Jacovini - Corporate Law

- Corporate Law Anne E. Kane - Employment Law - Management

- Employment Law - Management Joseph F. Kessler - Real Estate Law

- Real Estate Law John R. Latourette - Trusts and Estates

- Trusts and Estates Theresa E. Loscalzo - Commercial Litigation

- Commercial Litigation Joseph E. Lundy - Nonprofit / Charities Law, Tax Law

- Nonprofit / Charities Law, Tax Law James M. Matour - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation - Bankruptcy

- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation - Bankruptcy Lawrence G. McMichael - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Marjorie Obod - Litigation - Labor and Employment

- Litigation - Labor and Employment Jennifer Platzkere Snyder - Litigation - Labor and Employment

Ira Neil Richards - Commercial Litigation

- Commercial Litigation James J. Rodgers - Litigation - Antitrust

- Litigation - Antitrust Lisa J. Rodriguez - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs Bruce A. Rosenfield - Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

- Tax Law, Trusts and Estates Roy S. Ross - Trusts and Estates

- Trusts and Estates John Schmehl - Tax Law

- Tax Law Neil Sklaroff - Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation - Land Use and Zoning

- Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation - Land Use and Zoning David Smith - Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Real Estate

- Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Real Estate Ralph G. Wellington - Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Railroad Law

- Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Railroad Law Matthew I. Whitehorn - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Princeton, NJ

Thomas E. Hastings - Insurance Law

- Insurance Law William E. McGrath, Jr. - Litigation - Insurance

- Litigation - Insurance Thomas E. Schorr - Insurance Law

Additionally, these Philadelphia-based Dilworth attorneys have been included in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which recognizes lawyers who have been practicing for 10 or fewer years.

Meredith L. Ferleger - Land Use and Zoning Law

- Land Use and Zoning Law Christopher C. Nana-Sinkam - Litigation - Labor and Employment

David Rodkey - Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar

About Dilworth Paxson

Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. Dilworth has a rich and impressive history filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. For more information, visit http://www.bestlawyers.com.

Media Contact

Doreen Clark, Dilworth Paxson LLP, 269-271-9193, [email protected], https://www.dilworthlaw.com/

SOURCE Dilworth Paxson LLP