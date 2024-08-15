39 Dilworth Attorneys Recognized in 2025 Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch

Dilworth Paxson LLP announces that 39 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dilworth Paxson LLP is proud to announce that 39 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. The attorneys represent four of the firm's offices throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.
"Dilworth is honored to have more than 35 of its lawyers across many different practice groups and offices recognized by their peers as Best Lawyers or Ones to Watch," said Dilworth Paxson LLP Co-Managing Partner, Patrick M. Northen. "It confirms what we already know: that today's Dilworth attorneys are carrying forward the tradition of legal excellence that has defined our law firm for more than 90 years."
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become highly regarded as a guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on detailed peer-review surveys, in which tens of thousands of leading attorneys vote on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Since lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
Dilworth attorneys named among The Best Lawyers in America for 2025 include:
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- Harold G. Cohen - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- James H. Landgraf - Construction Law, Litigation - Construction
- Christopher M. Walrath - Public Finance Law
New York
- John A. Squires - Litigation - Patent
Philadelphia
- Roberta A. Barsotti - Trusts and Estates
- Thomas S. Biemer - Litigation - Trusts and Estates
- Kevin S. Blanton - Real Estate Law
- Melissa S. Blanton - Real Estate Law
- John P. Crampton - Trusts and Estates
- Marc A. Feller - Public Finance Law
- Walter Ferst - Commercial Finance Law
- Arlene Fickler - Commercial Litigation
- Linda Dale Hoffa - Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Joseph H. Jacovini - Corporate Law
- Anne E. Kane - Employment Law - Management
- Joseph F. Kessler - Real Estate Law
- John R. Latourette - Trusts and Estates
- Theresa E. Loscalzo - Commercial Litigation
- Joseph E. Lundy - Nonprofit / Charities Law, Tax Law
- James M. Matour - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation - Bankruptcy
- Lawrence G. McMichael - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Marjorie Obod - Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Jennifer Platzkere Snyder - Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Ira Neil Richards - Commercial Litigation
- James J. Rodgers - Litigation - Antitrust
- Lisa J. Rodriguez - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
- Bruce A. Rosenfield - Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- Roy S. Ross - Trusts and Estates
- John Schmehl - Tax Law
- Neil Sklaroff - Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation - Land Use and Zoning
- David Smith - Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Real Estate
- Ralph G. Wellington - Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Railroad Law
- Matthew I. Whitehorn - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Princeton, NJ
- Thomas E. Hastings - Insurance Law
- William E. McGrath, Jr. - Litigation - Insurance
- Thomas E. Schorr - Insurance Law
Additionally, these Philadelphia-based Dilworth attorneys have been included in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which recognizes lawyers who have been practicing for 10 or fewer years.
- Meredith L. Ferleger - Land Use and Zoning Law
- Christopher C. Nana-Sinkam - Litigation - Labor and Employment
- David Rodkey - Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. Dilworth has a rich and impressive history filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.
Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. For more information, visit http://www.bestlawyers.com.
