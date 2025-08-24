39 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named Best Lawyers in America® 2026 -- Most Family Law Honorees in Texas and the United States

"We are honored that our peers have recognized our dedication, professionalism, and leadership in family law — not only in Texas, but across the United States." Post this

Family Law with 39 attorneys

Collaborative Law: Family Law with 22 attorneys

Family Law Mediation with 15 attorneys

The firm also holds the highest number of Ones to Watch Family Law honorees in Texas, highlighting both current leadership and a strong pipeline of rising talent.

"These awards underscore what is most important to clients — that GBA lawyers combine exceptional legal skill with a commitment to resolving disputes in ways that protect what matters most," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. "We are honored that our peers have recognized our dedication, professionalism, and leadership in family law — not only in Texas, but across the United States."

At the state and local level, Goranson Bain Ausley also leads the way:

for Family Law, Collaborative Law: Family Law, and Family Law Mediation Metro awards include: Most recognized lawyers in Plano (11 attorneys); Top-Listed in Family Law and Collaborative Law in Plano , Austin, and Dallas ; and Top-Listed in Family Law Mediation in Austin and Plano .

This recognition affirms the firm's ability to help clients navigate family law challenges — including divorce, child custody, family law appeals, and high-asset property matters — with sophistication and a focus on constructive and strategic outcomes.

Selection to Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review, with attorneys nominated, reviewed, and verified to be in current practice and in good standing.

Goranson Bain Ausley congratulates the following attorneys, listed by office location, named to the 2026 Best Lawyers in America® list:

Austin Office

Dallas/Plano Office

Fort Worth/Midland Office

San Antonio Office

Charla D. Davies – Collaborative Law: Family Law; Family Law

– Collaborative Law: Family Law; Family Law Kristal Cordova Thomson – Family Law

Granbury Office

Clayton Bryant – Family Law

– Family Law Cindy Tisdale – Family Law

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a Texas-based family law firm with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio. Known for its integrity, expertise, and constructive approach, the firm helps clients protect their families, finances, and futures while minimizing conflict and promoting resolution. With 50 family law attorneys in Texas, including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, GBA is recognized as a leader in family law representation statewide.

