397-unit Ellison Mallard Creek Completed in Charlotte, North Carolina

"We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of Ellison Mallard Creek, a thoughtfully designed community that brings high-quality living spaces and outstanding amenities to Charlotte," shared Dave Meadows, Vice President & Regional Manager at McShane.

Designed by Dynamik Design, Ellison Mallard Creek incorporates five apartment buildings and 10 townhome-style buildings on a 24.6-acre site. The wood frame buildings feature attractive brick and fiber cement siding exteriors.

Offered in one- to three-bedroom floor plans, units boast high-end finishes including luxury vinyl tile flooring, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Select units offer private balconies or patios, flex den/office space, and mudroom storage areas. The townhome units offer attached garages that are pre-wired for electric vehicle charging. Additionally, 10 units contain a downstairs workspace in which residents can have an office or small storefront.

The property offers generous community amenities including a resident lounge with gaming and entertainment areas, a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, a co-working lounge with private workspaces and conference rooms, a hobby and art studio, and a market. Outside, tenants can also enjoy a heated resort-style pool, courtyards with fire pits, gaming, grills, and hammocks, and expansive green space. Pet owners can take advantage of a dog park and pet spa. The site offers four freestanding garage buildings as well as surface parking and electric vehicle charging stations.

McShane is currently underway with construction on three additional multi-family communities for Flournoy Development Group: Ellison Cool Springs, a 332-unit development in Franklin, Tennessee, District Eastside, a 252-unit development in Greenville South Carolina, and District South, a 461-unit development also in Greenville.

