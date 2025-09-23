3AM Innovations AND T-Mobile Set Bold New Standard in Public Safety

"T-Priority delivers the advanced connectivity first responders need when every second counts. Collaborating with 3AM Innovations brings that mission to life" Post this

"First responders operate in some of the most challenging, high-risk environments imaginable. Often without adequate equipment. 3AM Innovations exists to change that, to deliver the technology they deserve. Technology as fast and as reliable as they are," said Ryan Litt, CEO and Co-founder, 3AM Innovations. "By joining forces with T-Mobile, we're establishing a new benchmark for public safety technology. Putting comprehensive situational intelligence directly into the hands of those who need it most, when they need it most."

With the full FLORIAN product suite offer, users can opt for the package most suitable for their needs. This includes FLORIAN Essentials, FLORIAN Advanced, and the fully integrated FLORIAN Kit. Empowering public safety agencies with scalable, flexible options tailored to their needs and budgets, regardless of their size or the complexity of their needs.

What's Available

FLORIAN Essentials

Built for those who want straightforward, reliable tracking without the clutter. Offering fast, reliable access to real-time responder location and accountability tools, ideal for departments starting their digital transformation journey.

FLORIAN Advanced

A powerful upgrade to an all-in-one tactical command toolkit. Delivering unmatched situational awareness, Automated Personnel Location on an interactive 3D map, secure messaging and media sharing, voice activated alerts, and much more.

FLORIAN Kit

A fully deployable, out-of-the-box solution that includes:

1 Rugged Tablet

5 or 10 Mobile Phones with T-Priority certified SIMs

1 FLORIAN Commander License

5 or 10 FLORIAN Advanced Licenses

Chargers for each device

Together, these options create a modular, future-proof path for agencies looking to enhance operational intelligence, improve safety, and streamline coordination across teams and jurisdictions.

"T-Priority delivers the advanced connectivity first responders need when every second counts. Collaborating with 3AM Innovations brings that mission to life," said David Bezzant, Vice President, T-Mobile Business Group. "By integrating their FLORIAN platform with T-Priority on America's largest 5G network, public safety teams gain real-time intelligence, enhanced situational awareness, and mission-critical tools they can depend on today."

Whether equipping a volunteer unit with FLORIAN Essentials, empowering an urban department with FLORIAN Advanced, or deploying a turnkey FLORIAN Kit for rapid response, this relationship represents a seismic shift in how public safety teams prepare, respond, and operate.

"This is one small step for us, but a giant leap for public safety," Litt emphasized. "From the smallest volunteer unit to the largest metropolitan force, every responder deserves the best tools available at their disposal."

About 3AM Innovations: 3AM Innovations delivers advanced AI and 3D technology solutions. Tailored to the needs of the public safety sector. Combining decades of incident command experience with advanced technology, 3AM empowers public safety teams by delivering critical, real-time information to improve safety, increase accountability, and drive efficient incident management. The flagship platform, FLORIAN, integrates with leading global technology partners, extending its impact through easy access to essential data feeds. By transforming the organized chaos of emergencies into actionable intelligence, 3AM Innovations supports first responders at every level. To learn more about 3AM Innovations and our offerings, visit www.3aminnovations.com.

