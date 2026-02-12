3D MRI Technique Guides Precision Treatment of Kids' Heart Conditions

In patients with holes in the heart structure or leaflets that don't form a complete seal, we can now see the valve leaflets moving and identify exactly where a valve is leaking, which has not been possible with MRI before this technique. Post this

Volume rendering is a computer graphics technique that creates 3D images directly from MRI scan data. It works by assigning colors and transparency to different tissue types based on how they appear in the MRI.

"Think of it like adjusting the settings on a photograph to highlight certain features," said study coauthor Matthew Jolley, M.D., a pediatric cardiac anesthesiologist and cardiologist at CHOP and an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania. "We developed specific settings that make heart muscle and heart valves visible while making blood and surrounding tissues transparent."

The technique is particularly useful for observing blood flow through complex structures like valve leaflets—the flaps within the heart valves that are designed to open to allow blood to flow through, then close to form a tight seal and keep the blood from leaking backward in the wrong direction.

"In patients with holes in the heart structure or leaflets that don't form a complete seal, we can now see the valve leaflets moving and identify exactly where a valve is leaking, which has not been possible with MRI before this technique," Dr. Jolley said.

One patient in the study, a 4-year-old boy with a leaking and narrowed aortic valve, was being evaluated for valve repair or replacement surgery. The research team's visualization tools showed the valve leaflets and a central jet of leakage, guiding the best surgical approach.

The team developed new ways to display blood flow on MRI, including lines showing the direction of flow and color-coded displays similar to those on Doppler ultrasound. While 3D ultrasound can also show tissue and flow together, it displays a smaller field of view, and the accuracy of flow measurements depends on the angle between the ultrasound beam and the blood flow direction, Dr. Jolley explained. CT can provide excellent anatomic images but cannot show blood flow, and it uses ionizing radiation. MRI provides high-quality flow images regardless of angles, and it does it without radiation—which is especially important for children who may need repeated imaging throughout their lives.

"Importantly, volume rendering is fast—generating visualizations nearly instantaneously—which is essential for 4D moving images where there is simply too much information to process using traditional manual tracing methods," Dr. Jolley said.

Dr. Jolley said that the team sees these MRI visualization techniques as a complement to ultrasound rather than a replacement.

"Our approach has limitations," he said. "The quality of these visualizations depends heavily on the quality of the underlying MRI scan. Approaches like manual tracing can correct for image imperfections and is still necessary for certain analyses like computer simulations of heart function."

The team was excited to find that their MRI-based images looked quite similar to 3D echocardiography with color Doppler, which doctors are already familiar with and rely on for evaluating heart valves.

From this work comes a suite of free cardiac image processing tools, SlicerHeart, developed using an open-source program called 3D Slicer. The research team has made the tools available for research and treatment in cardiovascular medicine, especially congenital heart disease, at SlicerHeart.org.

"Rapid Visualization of Valves and Myocardium Using Volume Rendering of 3D Cardiac MRI, 4D Cine, and 4D Flow Images." Collaborating with Dr. Jolley were Julia Iacovella, B.S., Danish Vaiyani, M.D., Sehdev Pressley, B.S., Andras Lasso, Ph.D., Analise M. Sulentic, B.S., Alana R. Cianciulli, B.S., Ashley Koluda, M.S., Matthew Daemer, B.S. Mark A. Fogel, M.D., and Kevin K. Whitehead, M.D., Ph.D.

Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging is edited by interim editor Harold I. Litt, MD, Ph.D., Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and owned and published by the Radiological Society of North America, Inc. (https://pubs.rsna.org/journal/cardiothoracic)

RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and related scientists promoting excellence in patient care and health care delivery through education, research and technologic innovation. The Society is based in Oak Brook, Illinois. (RSNA.org)

For patient-friendly information on MRI, visit RadiologyInfo.org.

Media Contact

Linda Brooks, Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), 630-590-7762, [email protected], https://www.rsna.org/

SOURCE Radiological Society of North America (RSNA)