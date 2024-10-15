3D Printing Gets Colorful New Flexible Filament from Cookiecad

Up until now robot makers have had only basic boring colors to choose from, and Cookiecad is changing that with vibrant color and beautiful gradients. Post this

"Combat robotics leagues are full of creative kids designing amazing robots," says Kaye. "They have been asking for us to put our Cookiecad touch to some of the plastics used to create colorful robots, so TPU 95A is a direct response to them. TPU is great for their robot's armor and tires especially. It's lightweight, strong and can be easily reprinted and replaced if parts get damaged during a battle."

"For younger people in the fashion space, and those in robotics especially, this kind of technology can really help people express themselves. Both creatives and engineers today want options other than boring gray, and this is going to open up a whole new world of color for them. We can't wait to see all the colorful things people are going to print with it!"

Cookiecad TPU and its full line of PLA, PETG, and ABS can be found at Cookiecad.com as well as Amazon and Micro Center.

Cookiecad is the leading 3D printing company delivering world-class colorful 3D printing filament as well as simple-to-use 3D printing design software. Cookiecad began when classically trained pastry chef Melissa Kaye was designing and selling so many custom 3D printed cookie cutters that her husband wrote custom software for her which is now Cookiecad Designer. Together they run Cookiecad which provides 3D printing filament and software to improve the 3D printing experience. Cookiecad is known for making some of the most colorful and easy-to-work-with 3D printer filaments on the market, used by chefs, teachers, artists, and makers.

