3D Printing Gets Colorful New Flexible Filament from Cookiecad

Long-Awaited Flexible Color Filament for Fashion, Robotics, and More
NYACK, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3D printing filament and design company, Cookiecad, today announces its new flexible 3D filament, TPU 95A. This represents a new chapter for the New York-based company, known for its colorful, butter-smooth filaments and user-friendly online design software. Unlike other filaments, Cookiecad's TPU 95A is soft and flexible, and remarkably strong.
"Up until now robot makers have had only basic boring colors to choose from, and we're changing that with vibrant color and beautiful gradients," says Melissa Kaye, lead designer at Cookiecad. "3D printing has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Most people started with the hard plastic called PLA, which is great, but has a limited number of real-world applications. TPU opens the 3D printing community to new and exciting possibilities such as clothing, shoes, accessories, and even combat robotics."
"Combat robotics leagues are full of creative kids designing amazing robots," says Kaye. "They have been asking for us to put our Cookiecad touch to some of the plastics used to create colorful robots, so TPU 95A is a direct response to them. TPU is great for their robot's armor and tires especially. It's lightweight, strong and can be easily reprinted and replaced if parts get damaged during a battle."
"For younger people in the fashion space, and those in robotics especially, this kind of technology can really help people express themselves. Both creatives and engineers today want options other than boring gray, and this is going to open up a whole new world of color for them. We can't wait to see all the colorful things people are going to print with it!"
Cookiecad TPU and its full line of PLA, PETG, and ABS can be found at Cookiecad.com as well as Amazon and Micro Center.
About Cookiecad
Cookiecad is the leading 3D printing company delivering world-class colorful 3D printing filament as well as simple-to-use 3D printing design software. Cookiecad began when classically trained pastry chef Melissa Kaye was designing and selling so many custom 3D printed cookie cutters that her husband wrote custom software for her which is now Cookiecad Designer. Together they run Cookiecad which provides 3D printing filament and software to improve the 3D printing experience. Cookiecad is known for making some of the most colorful and easy-to-work-with 3D printer filaments on the market, used by chefs, teachers, artists, and makers.
To get Cookiecad filament, go to: https://cookiecad.com/filaments
To get the Cookiecad designer, go to: https://app.cookiecad.com
Media Contact
Melissa Kaye, Cookiecad, 1 8454768889, [email protected], cookiecad.com
SOURCE Cookiecad
Share this article