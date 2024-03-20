3DLOOK Announces Innovative Partner Ecosystem to Revolutionize Fashion Retail and E-commerce

3DLOOK, a leader in AI-powered mobile body scanning and virtual try-on solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Partner Ecosystem. This collaborative network is set to transform the fashion retail industry, reflecting 3DLOOK's commitment to fostering innovation and driving market disruption by joining forces with partners dedicated to building exceptional customer experiences and exploring the future of e-commerce.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3DLOOK, a leader in AI-powered mobile body scanning and virtual try-on solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Partner Ecosystem. This collaborative network is set to transform the fashion retail industry, reflecting 3DLOOK's commitment to fostering innovation and driving market disruption by joining forces with partners dedicated to building exceptional customer experiences and exploring the future of e-commerce.

The 3DLOOK Partner Ecosystem includes strategic partnerships, with various retail technology companies, enhancing capabilities in virtual try-ons, product recommendations, 3D customization, outfitting, sales enablement, and predictive analytics. Partners such as Mercaux, Findmine, Vantana, Heuritech, among others, bring essential expertise and technology to this collaborative venture.

The ecosystem is poised to set new benchmarks in AI and 3D technology implementation, offering significant benefits to apparel brands and their customers. By joining forces, partners leverage advanced solutions and aim to enhance customer engagement, increase operational efficiency, and drive significant sales and profit growth. According to the IHL Group, retailers implementing AI technologies have experienced more than double the sales growth and triple the profit growth, highlighting the tangible impact of these technologies.

Furthermore, as projected by Influencer Marketing Hub, e-commerce spending is expected to exceed $7 trillion by 2025, and AI is projected to inject $150B to $275B in profits into the fashion and luxury sectors in the next three to five years (Forbes). The ecosystem is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends. At the core of this collaboration is 3DLOOK's cutting-edge, AI-powered body scanning technology, which is setting new precision standards for body measurements and personalization in fashion.

"Our Partner Ecosystem is more than a network; it's a movement towards redefining the landscape of digital retail and apparel manufacturing," said Vadim Rogovskiy, CEO & Co-Founder of 3DLOOK. "We are not just focusing on mutual growth; we aim to create a substantial, industry-wide impact."

3DLOOK warmly invites forward-thinking companies to become part of this transformative collaboration. Together, the goal is to change not just the fashion retail landscape but to extend its impact beyond, accelerating innovation and excellence in customer experience and throughout the entire supply chain.

For more information about the 3DLOOK Partner Ecosystem or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit https://3dlook.ai/partners/.

