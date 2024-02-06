3E Nano Inc. Names David Mather CEO and Chairman of its Board of Directors

"We have found that it is the first window technology that can meet our performance and economic requirements for augmenting our single pane glass envelope," said Alex Lau, VP of Golden Properties Ltd, which is piloting 3E Nano's solution in Canada's second largest Zero Carbon retrofit building. Post this

3E Nano's products offer compelling energy efficiency, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and lower cost, as compared to traditional solutions. Additionally, its retrofit products can be applied to the approximately 40% of commercial buildings in North America with single pane windows. This would help to reduce their carbon footprint while lowering energy costs by as much as 40% without the expense and disruption of replacing the existing windows.

"We have found that it is the first window technology that can meet our performance and economic requirements for augmenting our single pane glass envelope," said Alex Lau, VP of Golden Properties Ltd, which is piloting 3E Nano's solution in the second largest Zero Carbon retrofit building in Canada. "It installed in seconds and looks great."

Mather's appointment comes at an opportune time as 3E Nano begins to raise a new round of financing to help accelerate its growth and expand its manufacturing capabilities.

"We are very excited to welcome David to 3E Nano," said Judy Li, Principal at Earth Foundry, an investor in 3E Nano. "With decades of experience in building highly effective teams, helping companies move fast, grow, and drive success in emerging markets, his leadership will be invaluable."

Mather has held CEO and senior executive positions in several technology companies, including clean tech company MTPV Power Corporation, Hoovers Inc., Hewlett Packard, Compaq Computer Corporation and Unisys. Most recently, he served as the President and CEO of Alegion an AI and machine learning company providing advanced annotation offerings to enterprise customers. In addition to his role at 3E Nano, Mather is the Managing Director of Ensys Capital, LLC, a boutique investment firm.

"It's an exciting time to join 3E Nano as the company prepares to expand its manufacturing capabilities and revenue operations," said David Mather, CEO of 3E Nano. "We're bringing a cost-effective solution to the world that lowers overall energy use and greenhouse gas emissions for users and being part of this effort is an honor and incredibly rewarding."

Mather holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Northeastern University and has invested, founded, and participated in several startup companies in addition to his significant corporate experience.

3E Nano, based in Toronto, Ontario with operations in the US, provides next generation thermal management solutions for windows, both polymer and glass, based on fundamental breakthrough research initially performed at University of Toronto. Using 3E Nano's advanced Nano coatings for overall energy and solar control, 3E Nano provides significant advantages over existing solutions. 3E Nano coatings are stable in air, based on earth-abundant elements, and can be applied to lighter weight substrates, enabling many unique solutions to the building, automotive, recreational, appliance and many other niche markets.

