3P Learning's Mathletics Program Earns ESSA Level II Certification and ISTE Seal

The research team found:

Students who used the Mathletics program "moderately" or "heavily" had higher end-of-year scores than those who had not used the program often.

If a student at the 50th percentile had used Mathletics, it would result in the student moving to the 54th percentile on average—a 4 percentile point improvement.

Mathletics joins 3P Learning's K-3 math program, Mathseeds, in achieving ESSA Level II certification. Combined, the duo provides a comprehensive, evidence-based math solution from kindergarten through middle school.

The ISTE Seal is awarded to educational technologies that excel in innovation, accessibility and enhancing student learning experiences. Mathletics was recognized for its:

Engaging and Personalized Learning: A gamified learning experience that tailors lessons to fit individual student needs.

User-Friendly Interface for Educators: An intuitive, navigable user experience including instructional videos for educators and differentiation tools to simplify classroom management.

Comprehensive Progress Tracking: A complete and comprehensive method for monitoring student progress via analytics and feedback.

"Teachers and administrators tell us every day that evidence of effectiveness is crucial," said Katy Pike, Chief Product Officer at 3P Learning. "These results underscore the ability of Mathletics to significantly improve math skills and effectively narrow the achievement gap. When educators provide students with engaging activities and motivating challenges, learning math becomes fun and rewarding—that's what leads to academic growth."

To learn more about Mathletics, please visit https://www.mathletics.com/us/.

About 3P Learning

3P Learning is a global leader in online education for school-aged students and offers a multi-award-winning suite of programs covering mathematics (Mathletics and Mathseeds) and reading (Reading Eggs). Serving more than 18,000 schools in over 130 countries, our classroom solutions have been created by experienced educators and are backed by over 20 years of research.

