3P Learning's Mathseeds and Reading Eggs Programs Satisfy Level II and Level III ESSA Requirements

The Mathseeds independent study measured the impacts on K–3 math achievement and included 1,764 students, and 705 third-grade students spread across ten elementary schools in one school district. The K–2 sample comprised mostly Mathseeds users, while the third-grade sample comprised 605 students who had used Mathseeds and 100 students who had not used Mathseeds.

The research team found:

K–2 students with high usage in Mathseeds showed higher end-of-year NWEA MAP Growth achievement compared to students with low use of the program.

First-grade students who completed more Mathseeds lessons had statistically higher end-of-year math achievement.

Third-grade students who used Mathseeds had slightly higher scores on NWEA MAP Growth assessments at the year's end than students who didn't use Mathseeds.

"We recognize that educators are often responsible for meeting the needs of students with increasingly diverse prior math knowledge, skill and attitudes toward the subject," said Katy Pike, Chief Product Officer at 3P Learning. "Early math skills are also a strong predictor for later achievement in math. Educators need to support young students in developing a positive attitude toward math through high-quality, personalized instruction. The Mathseeds program provides a positive problem-solving attitude toward math and draws on effective mathematical pedagogy and instruction principles. Our work with LearnPlatform shows our commitment to aligning with ESSA and investing in resources to provide better outcomes for teachers and students."

For the Reading Eggs independent study, researchers measured the impacts on K–2 reading achievement, using data from 1,756 students spread across ten elementary schools in one school district.

The research team found:

K–2 students with high Reading Eggs usage showed higher end-of-year NWEA MAP Growth achievement compared to students with low or moderate use of Reading Eggs.

Kindergarten and first-grade students who completed more Reading Eggs lessons had statistically higher end-of-year reading achievement.

"We acknowledge the challenges early elementary teachers face in catering to the diverse needs of students," added Pike. "Reading Eggs addresses this by providing educators and students with a comprehensive online literacy curriculum using thousands of ready-made, self-paced lessons, activities and resources. The Level III ESSA certification further strengthens our vision of research-based rigor to provide quality literacy educational resources to thousands of educators and millions of children around the world."

ESSA encourages state and local education agencies to utilize the school improvement cycle. ESSA's four tiers of evidence provide a framework for education leaders to determine which programs will work for their student populations. Level II is referred to as "Moderate Evidence" and reaffirms that programs are supported by moderate evidence from at least one well-designed and well-implemented quasi-experimental study. Level III is referred to as "Promising Evidence" and ensures programs are supported by at least one well-designed and well-implemented correlational study with statistical controls for section bias.

Both independent Mathseeds and Reading Eggs studies confirmed the effectiveness of both programs, with Mathseeds and Reading Eggs satisfying the Level II and Level III ESSA requirements.

To learn more about 3P Learning's Mathseeds and Reading Eggs programs, please visit

[https://www.mathseeds.com and [https://www.readingeggs.com.

About 3P Learning

3P Learning is a global leader in online education for school-aged students and offers a multi award-winning suite of programs covering mathematics (Mathletics and Mathseeds), reading (Reading Eggs), writing (Writing Legends) and assessments (Brightpath Progress). Serving more than 18,000 schools in over 130 countries, our classroom solutions have been created by experienced educators and are backed by over 20 years of research.

