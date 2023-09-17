3PL Logistics WMS Software Developer Datex to Exhibit at GCCA Annual Conference

"Our new low code warehouse management system was built on our proprietary wavelength platform and is powered by Azure" explained Michael Armanious. "Wavelength provides growth-oriented companies with low code building blocks to tailor our WMS. It's truly a game changer in the industry." Tweet this

This year, the Datex booth will be staffed by three C-level executives: Michael Armanious President/CEO, Michael Parmett, COO, and Frank Jewell, CRO. Datex executives will spotlight its new SaaS warehouse management system, Datex FootPrint Cloud WMS. Convention attendees can drop by Datex booth 29 for a quick demo, learn more about Datex, and discuss industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

"Our new low code warehouse management system was built on our proprietary wavelength platform and is powered by Azure" explained Michael Armanious. "Wavelength provides growth-oriented companies with low code building blocks to tailor our WMS and to chart their own course. It's truly a game changer in the industry."

About Datex

Datex FootPrint Cloud is a SaaS warehouse management system designed for visionary 3PL companies with complex customer demands and ambitious growth plans, who see technology as a strategic differentiator to achieve exponential revenue and unparalleled efficiency. Developed on the Datex proprietary wavelength platform, where decades of expertise gained from collaborations with operations, executive leaders, technology teams and frontline employees across multiple markets and customers has been embedded, the combined result is an unparalleled set of core WMS features with native integration to leading edge supply chain solutions. For more information, please contact Laura Olson at 727.571.4159 or via email at [email protected].

Media Contact

Laura Olson, Datex, 727.571.4159, [email protected], https://www.datexcorp.com

SOURCE Datex