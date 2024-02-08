3R Machinery and Screenpod Join Forces in Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Waste Management Solutions

Screenpod & 3R-Machinery by Shred-Tech Announce Exclusive Partnership for Distribution in North America.

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, 3r Machinery, a provider of innovative waste management equipment, and Screenpod Design & Manufacturing, a pioneer in material processing solutions, proudly announce an exclusive partnership set to elevate the 3R-Machinery product offering.

Screenpod & 3R-Machinery by Shred-Tech Announce Exclusive Partnership for Distribution in North America. 3R-Machinery will be distributing the Screenpod range of density separation, dust control, and recycling machines many of which will complement the current 3R machinery lineup and enrich our green initiative.

Established in 2013, Screenpod produce a comprehensive portfolio of unique & innovative products for the global recycling industry. Tailored for enhancing your existing machine operations, specialty items such as the dust cannon, PortaVac, and Airvac are meticulously crafted to elevate cleanliness, safety, and efficiency.

The collaboration between 3R-Machinery and Screenpod brings together two dedicated recycling industry entities, each known for their commitment to service, quality, innovation, and customer success. This strategic alliance aims to leverage the unique strengths of both companies, providing clients with state-of-the-art solutions for efficient waste handling, recycling, and material processing.

Key Highlights

Comprehensive Waste Solutions:

This partnership enables the integration of 3R-Machinery's robust waste management equipment with Screenpod's advanced material separation technologies. Clients will benefit from a comprehensive suite of solutions that streamline waste handling and reduction processes, improve recycling efficiency, and minimize environmental impact.

North American Market Access:

The combined presence grants 3R-Machinery a larger product assortment and Screenpod expanded market access for their innovative solutions. Clients throughout North America can now access a broader range of high-quality products and services to meet their waste management needs.

Shared Commitment to Sustainability:

Both companies share a commitment to environmental stewardship. The partnership will focus on distributing eco-friendly solutions that contribute to the reduction of waste and promote a circular economy.

"We are thrilled about this partnership and the potential it holds for revolutionizing waste management. By combining our expertise with Screenpod's cutting-edge solutions, we aim to set new industry standards, build new and lasting relationships, and contribute significantly to a more sustainable future."

Allen Hyman – 3R-Machinery Business Manager

"This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of advancing material processing solutions globally. We are excited about the impact our joint efforts will have on the industry, promoting efficiency, innovation, and responsible waste management practices."

Leon Connolly – Screenpod Sales Manager

Both companies are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings and look forward to substantial growth in the near future.

About 3r Machinery | 3R-Machinery is the proud distributor of high-quality industrial machines in North America, dedicated to powering the shredding equipment and heavy equipment industry from coast to coast. As a division of Shred-Tech, the mobile and industrial shredder manufacturer with the largest global footprint, 3R-Machinery helps to grow and serve the shredding and recycling industry across North America with not only high-power shredding solutions, but also complete service and support for our dealers.

To learn more visit https://3rmachinery.com/about-us/

About Screenpod | Established in 2013, Screenpod Design & Manufacturing produce a comprehensive portfolio of unique & innovative products renowned for their outstanding performance and durability at our headquarters in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.

From humble beginnings, we have rapidly gained an acclaimed name for our exceptional range of machines and continue to build upon this foundation by striving forward with relentless research and development to further forge our reputation for creating world class products.

To lean more visit https://www.screenpod.co.uk/about-screenpod/

