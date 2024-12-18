3rd Annual African American of Excellence Exhibit Celebrates Local Leaders, Artists, and Youth Creativity

This year's exhibit will honor seven outstanding local community leaders

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 3rd Annual African American of Excellence Exhibit returns in 2025, promising an unforgettable celebration of art, leadership and community. This year's exhibit will honor seven outstanding local community leaders whose remarkable contributions have inspired and elevated our community.

This year's distinguished honorees include:

● Scott Ambush – Renowned Musician

● Kavonte Duckett – Political Leader

● Earl Robbins – Educator and Advocate for Education

● Dr. Denise Rollins – Non-Profit Trailblazer

● Gayon Sampson – Government Leader

● Dr. Renee Thomas-Spencer – Esteemed Medical Professional

● Theresa Williams-Harrison – Accomplished Business Leader

The exhibit will feature original works from local artists, photographers, videographers, and talented local high school students, whose creative expressions will highlight the impact of this year's honorees and reflect themes of excellence, resilience and empowerment.

Artists:

The exhibit will feature original work by the following artists: Yemi Fagbohun, Sabella Baron, Molly Frank, Carly Lederer, Ted Luck, Wendell Poindexter, Emma Sandler and Brandon Thompson.

Photographers: The creative team also includes talented photographers: Terry Ali, Alexandra Edwards, Esther Davis, Tiffany Kowalsky, Rudy Marsh and Ted Robinson.

Videographers: Bringing the exhibit to life through film are the following videographers: 88Visual, Kevin Brookes, Malcolm Brown, Alexandra Edwards, Zhanna Snyder and Jennifer Varriale.

Additionally, local high school students will present original artwork inspired by the honorees, showcasing the next generation of creative talent.

The kick-off event will take place at the Weinberg Center for the Arts on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, marking the opening of this extraordinary exhibit. The event will include live performances, presentations and an exclusive opportunity to meet the honorees and contributing artists.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW, and with high community anticipation, this event is expected to sell out quickly.

"We are thrilled to bring together such a dynamic group of creatives and community leaders for this exhibit," said Yemi Fagbohun, Executive Director. "This event not only honors those who make a difference but also gives our youth and local artists a platform to share their talents and perspectives."

The African American of Excellence Exhibit serves as a powerful reminder of the rich diversity, creativity and leadership that defines our community. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this celebration!

Event Details:

● What: 3rd Annual African American of Excellence Exhibit Kick-Off Event

● When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 | 6:00PM

● Where: The Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701

● Tickets: Available now at: WeinbergCenter.org/shows/african-americans-of-excellence-2025/

Special Notes:

A Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the AAOE 2025 Exhibit, presented by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, will take place earlier in the day on February 5, 2025 . (Time TBD)

Chamber of Commerce, will take place earlier in the day on . (Time TBD) The AAOE 2025 Exhibit will be on display at Warehouse Cinemas in Frederick from February 6 through March 5, 2025 .

from . The art and photography will be auctioned to benefit several local non-profit organizations. The auction event will take place on March 5, 2025 . (Time and location TBD)

For more information about the exhibit, please visit AAOEFrederick.org or contact Yemi Fagbohun at: [email protected] or 240-409-5728. To purchase tickets, go to: WeinbergCenter.org

About the African American of Excellence Exhibit: The African American of Excellence Exhibit honors the achievements and contributions of African American leaders in Frederick County while showcasing the talents of local artists, photographers, videographers and students. This annual event celebrates diversity and creativity, inspiring community pride and unity.

Media Contact

Yemi Fagbohun, African American of Excellence, 240-409-5728, [email protected], https://frederickhistory.org/african-americans-of-excellence-exhibit/

SOURCE African American of Excellence