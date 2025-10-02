3rd Annual Builders Fall Home Show Fenton Returns November 1-2

Area residents can have a fun family day out while they shop for home products and get expert advice from hundreds of local home pros, all in one place, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager. Post this

People want their homes to be their happy place, with spaces that fulfill all their family's needs. Many people have a list of updates that would make their homes work better for them. The Home Show is a great resource for products, services and local experts to help with updates that will create homes that fit the needs of today's families and give them their best home life. Show visitors are encouraged to bring photos and examples of items on their wish list to create ideal spaces in their homes. No question is too small and with hundreds of home pros in attendance, the answers are easy to find! Save time by visiting a variety of companies in one convenient location and get started on your home improvement journey!

Debra Prinzing will present fun, informative presentations on floral design. Debra is a Seattle-based writer, speaker and leading advocate for domestic, local and seasonal flowers. Debra has authored 12 books, including Slow Flowers, The 50 Mile Bouquet and Where we Bloom. Her newest book, The Flower Farmers (co-authored with Robin Avni) was published in May 2025 by Abrams.

In the Art of Fall Floral Design: Foliage, Flowers, Fruit & More, Debra will show people how to bring the garden indoors to decorate and connect with nature. Learn how to choose foliage with golds, coppers, wine reds and dark purples that appear as temperatures drop, and incorporate both flowering plants for their pods, seeds, and branches and edibles and ornamentals. In her second presentation, Setting the Table: Floral Décor for Festive Dinner Parties and Holiday Gatherings, she will show how combining flowers and food; objects and textiles can set a scene, create a mood, and convey seasonality. Attend the Art of Fall Floral Design at 11:30 on Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday, and Setting the Table at 2:30 on Saturday and 1:00 on Sunday.

Visit the Holiday Marketplace for a variety of locally handmade items that are great for upcoming celebrations and holiday gifts! Shop all-natural soaps, creams, balms and scrubs, essential oils and bath salts. Find vintage, handcrafted pillows made from fabrics and linens, rag garland and pennants, Christmas trees from old doors, tabletop fabric Christmas trees and more. There will also be handmade jewelry created with all natural stones and customizable, personalized jewelry. Plus, learn about the Moolah Shriners FEZtival of Trees, a fun, family event.

HBA Home Shows are always family-friendly, so bring the kids! Everyone will enjoy entertaining Dog Shows by Sit Means Sit Dog Training. The shows will feature obedience, agility, tricks, and therapy behaviors. People can learn what basic obedience training can do for a dog, plus dogs will show off some flashier agility skills and tricks. Plus, there will be a Kids Holiday Corner where kids can have fun taking selfies with a variety of holiday inflatables, crafting, coloring, and more!

The Home Show is also hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

The Builders Fall Home Show Fenton gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done. Plus, visitors can register to win tickets to the 2026 Builders Home & Garden Show, presented by James Hardie, from the Home Builders Association.

Show hours are 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, November 1 and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, November 2. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://STLHomeShow.com for details.

