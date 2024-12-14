3rd Annual Holiday Gala: Hudson Latin Chamber (HCLACC) Honored Influential Figures of 2024

The Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest recognition given during the Hudson Latin Chamber gala, honored individuals whose exemplary careers have left an indelible mark on the business community and the lives of Latinos and Hispanics in Hudson County. Post this

After welcoming remarks by Alexandra Madera, member of the HCLACC Board of Directors, and following the Pledge of Allegiance by Ken Seda, President of the Puerto Rican Civic Association of Central and Southern New Jersey, the National Anthem was sung. In her opening remarks, HCLACC President & CEO Heidi Castrillon said: "Today, we celebrate all the Hispanic and Latino chambers that have worked tirelessly, and continue to do so, to create opportunities for our community. I want to emphasize: we are not here to compete. We are here to work toward a common goal—the prosperity of Latino businesses and entrepreneurs who contribute so much to the economy of the Garden State and this beautiful country that has welcomed us."

"Our success is not measured by the number of members we attract or by impressive statistics. It is measured by the impact of our programs and the lives we touch. Our strength is built on collaboration—on creating, strengthening, and building bridges. I encourage all of you to support organizations and chambers in your counties and beyond. There is nothing more powerful than when two or more organizations unite for the benefit of the community and the economy," Castrillon added.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest recognition given during the event, honored individuals whose exemplary careers have left an indelible mark on the business community and the lives of Latinos and Hispanics in Hudson County.

One of the honorees was Terrence Clark, President & CEO of the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (NYNJMSDC), an organization that for over 50 years has certified Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American suppliers. Terrence's exceptional leadership has been instrumental in advancing minority business development and fostering economic opportunities for diverse communities. His tireless efforts have strengthened the bond between minority-owned businesses and major corporations, creating a more inclusive and prosperous business landscape.

Maira R. Fernandez, President of CENTURY 21 Realty Group, also received the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Maira epitomizes integrity, energy, hard work, and creative service in every real estate transaction. Growing up in Union City, she began her real estate career in 1980. Since then, she has built a successful career as an agent, recruiter, and trainer, representing both buyers and sellers. As the President/Broker of CENTURY 21 Realty Group in Guttenberg, NJ, Maira has played a key role in training and developing strong, productive real estate agents.

Kevin J. O'Toole, Chairman of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ), also was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hudson Latin Chamber (HCLACC). O'Toole earned his Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Public Administration in 1986 from Seton Hall University and his Juris Doctorate in 1989 from Seton Hall University School of Law. Throughout his long and distinguished career in public service at both the local and state levels in New Jersey, O'Toole has demonstrated visionary leadership. His contributions have been pivotal in shaping policies, driving economic growth, and improving the lives of countless New Jersey residents. Kevin's unwavering dedication to public service and his skill in navigating complex political landscapes have made him a true pillar of the community.

Throughout their careers, Terrence Clark, Maira Fernandez, and Kevin O'Toole have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the economic, social, and cultural development of the region, with an influence that has transcended generations. The Lifetime Achievement Award not only celebrates their professional accomplishments but also honors the dedication and passion of individuals who have devoted their lives to improving the lives of others, inspiring future generations to follow their example.

HISPANIC UNITY LEADERSHIP AWARD

Christian Rodriguez Anzola, former Consul General of Colombia in Newark and current Hispanic Outreach Consultant at the New Jersey Small Business Development Centers Network (NJSBDC), received the Hispanic Unity Leadership Award during HCLACC's Annual Holiday Gala. At the NJSBDC, Christian has exemplified outstanding leadership in fostering collaboration and unity within New Jersey's Hispanic business community. His visionary approach to bringing together diverse efforts and highlighting the success of Hispanic entrepreneurs, regardless of their affiliated organization, perfectly aligns with the Hudson Latin Chamber's mission to promote economic empowerment and growth within the Latino community. Christian's commitment to uplifting Hispanic businesses has made a lasting impact, helping to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for the region.

RECOGNITION FOR LATINO ENTREPRENEURS

During the Hudson County Latin American Chamber of Commerce gala, the vision, passion and resilience of several Hispanic entrepreneurs were also recognized. These individuals have successfully managed their businesses in the Garden State for several years, proving their ability to overcome the greatest challenges and demonstrating that they are truly made to thrive in the face of adversity.

Alan and Nairelys Lopez, owners of the renowned restaurant chain Rumba Cubana, with locations in Hudson, Bergen, and Passaic counties, received the Business Leadership Award. These Cuban entrepreneurs have built a successful business demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to the growth of the local economy.

Meanwhile, Yanet Garcia, a Dominican entrepreneur and owner of several grocery stores, including J&J Grocery and Deli, was honored with the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award. Yanet has shown outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, navigating challenges with determination and empowering her community through her work.

Additionally, Rusel Ventura Grullón, owner of Rudo Plants & Home, an innovative botanical business in the heart of Jersey City Heights, was awarded the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award. Rusel is transforming Jersey City with her prestigious business, exemplifying the creativity of Latina women and a passion for sustainable business practices.

FUTUREPRENEURS, FREE TRAINING FOR ENTREPRENEURS

During the Annual Holiday Gala, the leadership of the Hudson County Latin American Chamber of Commerce (HCLACC) shared with attendees the significant achievements of FuturePreneurs, a free 12-session program designed by HCLACC to equip emerging entrepreneurs in Hudson County with the essential tools and knowledge for a strong business start.

This invaluable program provides guidance to help entrepreneurs lay a solid foundation and pursue sustainable growth. HCLACC encourages all aspiring business owners in the region to sign up for this impactful training opportunity and take the first step toward success. The classes are held in person at the Save Latin America, Inc. headquarters in Union City. For more information and to register, contact HCLACC at 551-666-8335 or 201-875-0220.

