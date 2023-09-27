3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum Nov. 8 with NYSE, Goldman Sachs and Goodmans to Showcase Insights on Private Equity, IPO Readiness and Governance

Nestled on the waterfront with views of Palm Beach Island, this full-day event features panels, firesides and a performance by a Palm Beach Symphony ensemble, followed by a reception at Cucina Palm Beach. Tweet this

Speakers and sponsors will also be invited to a welcome reception the evening before the event at The Palm Beach Yacht Club.

The Palm Beach CorpGov Forum attracts 200 distinguished attendees executives from private and public companies, private equity and venture capital funds, institutions, family offices, attorneys, investment bankers and select media.

"This year's Forum will once again serve as a nexus for valuable insights," said John Jannarone, Founder and CEO of CorpGov parent Capital Markets Media LLC. "Our panelists who include CEOs, investors and advisors will engage in lively debates around corporate governance, IPO readiness, investor communication in a tropical setting."

About IPO Edge

IPO Edge is dedicated to objective journalism as a means to deliver the clearest news and analysis of new and upcoming initial public offerings. In an era when misinformation is rampant, we aspire to distinguish between truth and falsehood, along with opportunity and risk.All articles publish immediately here as well as Yahoo Finance through a content partnership. We have a similar agreement with Bloomberg where article links appear on Bloomberg Terminals (type NI INI <GO>). In particular, we aim to identify IPOs and emerging private companies that are supported by robust business models. We will not produce paid research on behalf of companies but will use publicly-available information, company interviews, and input from investors to formulate our views.

About CorpGov

CorpGov is dedicated to objective journalism to report and analyze today's most important corporate governance issues. All articles publish immediately here as well as Yahoo Finance through a content partnership. We have a similar agreement with Bloomberg where article links appear on Bloomberg Terminals (type NI CORPGOV <GO>). In particular, CorpGov will take on issues from the perspective of board directors and senior executives. While the views of activist shareholders are important, we strive to incorporate more material that offers a window into the boardroom itself. We will not produce paid research on behalf of companies but will use publicly-available information, interviews with companies, and input from various stakeholders to formulate our views.

Contact:

