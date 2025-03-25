3V Infrastructure and Bridge Partner to Expand EV Charging with No-Cost Solution at Multifamily Properties Nationwide

"For millions of Americans living in multifamily communities, access to at-home EV charging remains out of reach. 3V is thrilled to partner with Bridge and SitelogIQ to solve this challenge." Aubrey Gunnels, CEO of 3V Infrastructure Post this

"For millions of Americans living in multifamily communities, access to at-home EV charging remains out of reach. 3V is thrilled to partner with Bridge and SitelogIQ to solve this challenge," said Aubrey Gunnels, CEO of 3V Infrastructure. "Our work together will increase access to the most convenient, reliable, and affordable type of charging, allowing Bridge to expand this critical infrastructure across its portfolio at no cost to the properties."

EV sales are growing year over year, but charging infrastructure has struggled to keep pace. With the majority of charging happening at home, this is especially true at multifamily properties. 3V's differentiated approach directly addresses this gap, allowing property owners to outsource EV charging ownership and management without any up-front or ongoing capital expenditures. Through this no-cost model, 3V removes the financial and operational burdens, making it easy to provide an amenity that enhances property value and resident satisfaction.

"Bridge is committed to excellence alongside sustainability, ensuring that our properties not only perform but also contribute positively to the communities we serve," said Matt DeGraw, Chief Executive Officer at Bridge Property Management. "3V's unique model aligns perfectly with our vision, allowing us to deploy EV charging infrastructure at scale at no cost to us while enhancing our properties. This partnership represents a win-win for our residents, and our properties over the long-term."

"3V Infrastructure's novel funding structure, with no cost to the property owner, is a game changer for the industry and we are excited to partner with them and our long-standing customer Bridge to accelerate the deployment of EV charging infrastructure," said Clark Longhurst, President of Commercial Markets at SitelogIQ.

About 3V Infrastructure

3V Infrastructure is an EV charging investor, advisor, and operator. 3V is accelerating access to electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by eliminating the steep upfront costs and ongoing expenses required to deploy Level 2 EV charging at scale. By managing every aspect—from design and installation to maintenance and upgrades—3V removes the financial and operational burden for property owners. Backed by an affiliate of Greenbacker Capital Management, 3V is working with national multifamily portfolio companies to deliver affordable, reliable, and convenient EV charging across entire multifamily portfolios as a risk-free amenity that boosts property value and resident satisfaction.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $50 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.

About SitelogIQ

SitelogIQ is a national energy efficiency and facility improvement solutions provider. Its Commercial Markets division works with the nation's largest commercial real estate portfolios, fleet operators, healthcare systems, and auto dealership groups to rapidly plan, rollout, and measure the impact of energy efficiency, electrification, and distributed generation solutions. Their team centrally manages portfolio-wide projects across all phases, from property selection to turnkey engineering and installation to incentive management.

