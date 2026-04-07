3V Infrastructure Appoints Benjamin Kanner as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

"As more leading property owners and operators partner with us across their portfolios, our team is hyper-focused on building lasting partnerships and helping property owners keep up with the growing demand for EV charging as an amenity." Benjamin Kanner, CEO, 3V Infrastructure Post this

Kanner helped launch 3V Infrastructure in 2024. Prior to 3V Infrastructure, he served as the VP of strategy and Senior VP of sales and marketing at Loop Global, an EV charging company. He also founded SaaS company Worklete, a platform servicing major multinational clients including Amazon, Penske and Nestle, where he successfully guided the company from launch, through multiple rounds of equity and debt financing, to acquisition. Kanner started his career in Real Estate Finance, moving into Project Finance at large financial institutions.

"I'm honored to step into this expanded role as 3V Infrastructure builds on our strong market position," said Benjamin Kanner, CEO of 3V Infrastructure. "As more leading property owners and operators partner with us across their portfolios, our team is hyper-focused on building lasting partnerships and helping property owners keep up with the growing demand for EV charging as an amenity. I also want to thank my co-founder, Aubrey Gunnels, for her contributions in launching and helping build a solid foundation for the business."

3V Infrastructure is working with national multifamily portfolios and other long-dwell property types to deliver affordable, reliable, and convenient EV charging across entire portfolios as a risk-free amenity that boosts property value as well as resident and tenant satisfaction. As an EV charging investor, advisor, and operator, 3V is accelerating access to EV charging infrastructure by eliminating the steep upfront costs and ongoing expenses required to deploy Level 2 EV charging at scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Benjamin as the new CEO of 3V Infrastructure," said Quinn Pasloske, Managing Director at GDEV Management. "His knowledge of EV charging, real estate, and infrastructure investing paired with his experience building companies and leading high-performance teams will be instrumental as we scale. Under his leadership, we are poised to strengthen our market position and deliver lasting value to our partners and customers."

About 3V Infrastructure

3V Infrastructure is an EV charging company built for property owners. 3V funds, builds, and operates Level 2 EV charging across commercial real estate asset classes, removing the cost, complexity, and operational burden for property owners. The company works with national portfolios across multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, and other long-dwell properties. Backed by GDEV Management, 3V works with leading owners to deliver reliable, portfolio-wide EV charging that helps attract and retain tenants, boost NOI, and increase resident satisfaction.

Media Inquiries:

Laurel Case

[email protected]

+1 315-663-6780

Media Contact

Laurel Case, 3V Infrastructure, 1 315-663-6780, [email protected], https://www.3vinfrastructure.com/

SOURCE 3V Infrastructure