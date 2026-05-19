3V Infrastructure Appoints Nicole Johnson as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3V Infrastructure, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure investor, owner, and operator backed by GDEV Management, today announced that Nicole Johnson has been promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to help lead the company into its next phase of growth.
In her new role, Johnson will oversee financial strategy and operations while supporting 3V's expansion across multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and other long-dwell properties. She will focus on scaling product offerings, accelerating charger deployment, and driving customer growth to strengthen revenue and long-term value creation.
"We are excited to elevate Nicole to Chief Financial Officer at 3V Infrastructure. She has consistently demonstrated an ability to lead beyond financial operations, driving growth and organizational sophistication that is invaluable as we continue expanding our position in the EV charging infrastructure space," said Benjamin Kanner, CEO, 3V Infrastructure. "I look forward to partnering with her to deepen our financial strategy, support continued investment, and help create long-term value for our customers, partners, and sponsors."
"I'm excited to step into this role as 3V continues to expand access to EV charging," said Nicole Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, 3V Infrastructure. "I look forward to working alongside such a talented team to help drive disciplined growth and support the company's next chapter."
Prior to joining 3V Infrastructure, Johnson served as Chief Financial Officer at Carbon America, where she guided the company through its early stages, secured significant government funding, and implemented essential financial systems. Previously, she held senior leadership roles in the energy sector, where she shaped financial strategy and executed complex transactions and strategic initiatives. She began her career in Public Accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
3V Infrastructure works with national multifamily portfolios and other long-dwell property types to deliver affordable, reliable, and convenient EV charging across entire portfolios as a risk-free amenity that boosts property value and improves resident and tenant satisfaction. As an EV charging investor, advisor, and operator, 3V is accelerating access to EV charging infrastructure by eliminating the steep upfront costs and ongoing expenses required to deploy Level 2 EV charging at scale.
About 3V Infrastructure
3V Infrastructure is an EV charging company built for property owners. It funds, builds, and operates Level 2 EV charging across commercial real estate asset classes, removing the cost, complexity, and operational burden for property owners. The company works with national portfolios across multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, and other long-dwell properties. Backed by GDEV Management, 3V works with leading owners to deliver reliable, portfolio-wide EV charging that helps attract and retain tenants, boost NOI, and increase resident satisfaction.
Media Inquiries:
Laurel Case
+1 315-663-6780
Media Contact
Laurel Case, 3V Infrastructure, 1 315-663-6780, [email protected], https://www.3vinfrastructure.com/
SOURCE 3V Infrastructure
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