3V3i Completes EV Supercharging Site in Record 5 Business Days, Accelerating Charging Infrastructure Deployment

The biggest challenge facing EV infrastructure isn't technology - it's deployment speed. By combining prefabricated infrastructure with integrated engineering design and construction, we're proving that charging networks can come online in days instead of the months that traditional builds require. Post this

The accelerated deployment was made possible through 3V3i's proprietary approach combining prefabricated charging infrastructure, integrated design engineering, and streamlined installation processes.

"Speed of deployment is one of the biggest challenges facing EV infrastructure expansion," said a 3V3i spokesperson. "Our prefab manufacturing model allows charging networks to dramatically reduce construction timelines, lower project costs, and bring charging capacity online faster."

As automakers and charging providers race to expand national charging coverage, faster build timelines are becoming increasingly critical.

Industry analysts estimate that thousands of new charging sites will need to be deployed annually to support accelerating EV adoption.

3V3i's process focuses on:

Prefabricated charging infrastructure components

Integrated engineering and construction design

Reduced onsite construction complexity

Together, these innovations reduce deployment time while improving return on investment for charging operators.

Companies including IONNA, Red E Charging, and Waymo's charging initiatives are expanding rapidly across the United States as demand for EV infrastructure continues to grow.

By dramatically reducing build timelines, the company aims to help accelerate the national transition toward electrified transportation.

A full timelapse of the 5-day build and project visuals are available here: https://youtu.be/oqMrOTCa7iU

Media Contact

Andrew Davis, 3V3i, LLC, 1 8176086561, [email protected], www.3v3i.com

SOURCE 3V3i, LLC