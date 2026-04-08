3XBA and SPiN Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Women's 3x3 Basketball Through Technology

3XBA partners with SPiN to bring new technology and connectivity to 3XBA's players, coaches, and fans, creating new ways to engage with women's 3x3 basketball from the grassroots level to the Olympic stage.

RANDOLPH, N.J., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 3x3 Basketball Association (3XBA), the premier professional women's FIBA 3x3 tour and youth-to-pro development pipeline in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with SPiN (Sports Profile Network), a sports-only network for youth and amateur sports. The partnership will bring new technology and connectivity to 3XBA's players, coaches, and fans, creating new ways to engage with women's 3x3 basketball from the grassroots level to the Olympic stage.

FIBA 3x3 basketball, which debuted at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, is played in more than 200 countries and is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide. Every 3XBA event is FIBA-sanctioned, giving athletes official world ranking points and eligibility for national-team selection, creating a direct pathway to the LA 2028 Olympics and beyond. 3XBA fills a crucial gap in the women's basketball landscape by serving as a proven pipeline to the game's highest levels, attracting WNBA draftees, NCAA champions, and Olympians who go on to sign WNBA contracts and represent their countries on the international stage.

Through this partnership, SPiN will serve as 3XBA's technology network partner, working together to advance the sport and the technology that supports 3x3 basketball across the U.S. and globally. SPiN's platform is built around the Lifetime Profile ID, a sports identity that preserves an athlete's journey across every team, sport, and season. That foundation will provide 3XBA athletes, youth participants, coaches, and fans with new ways to connect, track development, and engage with the 3XBA community year-round.

Youth development is the foundation of 3XBA's community-up model, offering year-round programs that lower barriers to entry and cultivate the next generation of 3x3 athletes and fans. SPiN's network is designed to support exactly this kind of grassroots-to-pro pipeline, connecting young athletes, families, and organizations in one place and preserving every step of the journey.

"With LA 2028 on the horizon, there's never been a more important time to get the infrastructure right for our rapidly growing sport. The strength of the ecosystem we're building at 3XBA depends on integration at every level, from youth to pro, and SPiN is the platform that makes that possible. It gives our players, coaches, parents, and fans one place to connect, no matter where they are in their journey," said Alanna McDonald, President & Co-Founder of 3XBA.

Michael Hutner, Founder of SPiN, commented: "3XBA is building something that doesn't really exist yet in women's basketball, a true pipeline from youth development to the global stage. That kind of ecosystem needs the right technology underneath it. We're proud to support that and help connect their community year-round."

About 3XBA

The 3x3 Basketball Association (3XBA) is the premier professional women's FIBA 3x3 tour and youth-to-pro development pipeline in the United States. Launched in 2024, 3XBA is taking a global approach to growth by building a FIBA-sanctioned ecosystem centered around Olympic development, youth participation, and sustainable career pathways, creating new opportunities for women athletes at every level. For more information, visit www.3xba.com.

About SPiN

SPiN (Sports Profile Network) is a sports-only network for youth and amateur sports. SPiN sits on top of the tools organizations already use, connects everything into one hub, and makes it easy to adopt proven tools as they emerge. At the center is the SPiN Lifetime Profile ID, a sports identity for life that preserves an athlete's journey across every team, sport, and season. For families, that means one platform instead of six apps. For organizations, less admin burden, stronger community, and deeper engagement. For more information, visit www.spinsports.ai.

Media Contact

Chris Vance, SPiN (Sports Profile Network), 1 7734741446, [email protected], https://www.spinsports.ai

SOURCE SPiN (Sports Profile Network)