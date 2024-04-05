To stay competitive, businesses must leverage data analytics for strategic decisions. But the lack of clean, accurate data leads to suspect analytics and misguided decisions. The emergence of additional disrupters in the data space, including AI, further underscores the importance of data quality. Post this

"To stay competitive, businesses must leverage data analytics for strategic decisions. But the lack of clean, accurate data leads to suspect analytics and misguided decisions. The emergence of additional disrupters in the data space, including AI, further underscores the importance of data quality," emphasized Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "4 Best Practices for Data Quality Checks to Enhance Data Value and Drive Decision Making."

Implement Strategic Data Governance

"Data quality does not happen by chance. It requires a robust data governance framework that includes clearly defined policies, procedures, and responsibilities. These policies outline data lifecycle management, provide for data security, and ensure regulatory compliance."

Monitor Data Continuously

"By constantly monitoring data, organizations can track sensitive data to ensure regulatory compliance. Continuous monitoring also allows the organization to perform data quality checks in real time. This allows for immediate identification and correction of data issues, ensuring that data-driven decisions are based on the most accurate and up-to-date information."

Embrace Automation

"AI-powered automation also aids policy enforcement. And it helps the organization discover and interpret new regulations and updates, even suggesting necessary changes to policies and workflows."

Fine-tune the Human Touch

"To achieve success, data quality must become integrated into corporate culture at all levels and in all departments. Train both data teams and end users to identify and address data quality issues. End user knowledge of business context will prove invaluable in interpreting data anomalies and ensuring that data reflects the real world."

Best Practices for Data Quality Checks Save Future Headaches

By implementing robust data governance, monitoring data 24x7, leveraging automation, and engaging end users, companies will be able to ensure effective data quality checks. Additionally, by improving data quality, they will build a solid foundation for data-driven decision making. eGovernance solutions for information governance and compliance monitoring smooth the way.

