Email migration mistakes mean downtime, data loss, and frustrated users, With careful planning, however, no organization needs to experience a failed migration. Post this

"Email migration mistakes mean downtime, data loss, and frustrated users," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "With careful planning, however, no organization needs to experience a failed migration."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "4 Common Email Migration Mistakes…and How to Avoid Them."

1. Neglecting to Ask the Right Questions

"What information needs to move to the new system, and what information should be deleted or moved to an archive? For instance, information to migrate will include more than email accounts. It will also include contacts, calendars, distribution lists, shared mailboxes, folder structures, settings, and permissions."

2. Using the Wrong Migration Methods and Tools

"The amount of data to migrate and the complexity of the email environment will determine the solution to use. DIY solutions and Microsoft's migration tool may work for small, basic migrations. However, for more complex migrations or companies that cannot afford downtime, a third-party solution will provide the best results."

3. Forgetting that End Users Determine Success or Failure

"Email affects everyone in the organization, from executives to interns. Keeping end users and stakeholders informed and engaged throughout reduces surprises and ensures a smooth transition. Provide formal training and just-in-time hints regarding new features and workflow changes. Additionally, establish a simple process for reporting issues."

4. Skimping on Post-migration Tasks

Go live does not mean the end of the migration process. Carefully monitor and evaluate the performance of the new system, as well as user adoption. Validate the migration to check for data loss, errors, and compatibility issues. And verify that data, features, and settings have migrated correctly.

Partner with Email Migration Experts

To avoid common migration mistakes and ensure that go-live goes off without a hitch, organizations should consider working with experienced migration experts. With proven tools and deep expertise, the migration consultants at Messaging Architects specialize in pain-free email migrations.

Have you read?

Why Switch to Office 365 Email from Gmail - Messaging Architects

Turbocharge Collaboration in Microsoft 365 - Messaging Architects

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, [email protected], www.messagingarchitects.com

SOURCE Messaging Architects