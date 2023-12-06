Today's sophisticated cyber threats necessitate a holistic and proactive approach to cyber security. Outdated defense measures will not provide the necessary protection. Post this

"Today's sophisticated cyber threats necessitate a holistic and proactive approach to cyber security," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Outdated defense measures will not provide the necessary protection."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "4 Cyber Security Risk Factors Companies Must Address in 2024."

IoT Creates Open Doors for Hackers

"Many IoT devices seem harmless and of little value to criminals. In the case of security cameras, they may even play a role in providing security. However, because they connect to the network and can be compromised easily, they present a favorite target for hackers. Not only do they provide an entry point into the network, but they can be used to create botnets."

Supply Chain as a Steppingstone

"To counter both supply chain and IoT threats, organizations should adopt a zero-trust architecture. This means that the system verifies the identity and context of every user, device, and request before granting access. It also involves enforcing strong encryption and applying security policies based on the principle of least privilege."

Humans Present Challenges

"Even with increasingly sophisticated security tools, humans continue to present a significant risk factor. Every time employees use weak passwords, click on phishing links, or bypass security controls, they create hazards. To address this risk, organizations should adopt a human-centric security design."

Cyber Security Skills Gap

"Implementing effective cyber security requires a diverse set of skills and competencies. However, hiring qualified security professionals can prove difficult and expensive. To close this gap, organizations … can invest the budget and time required to develop their own cyber security talent pipeline. Or they can leverage external security partners to enhance security operations."

Conquer Cyber Security Risk Factors with Comprehensive Strategy

Rather than relying on outdated defenses or reacting to incidents after they occur, businesses should adopt a comprehensive and integrated cyber security strategy. The cyber security experts at eMazzanti Technologies can help. Beginning with a cyber security assessment, they work with organizations to customize security strategies to business needs and budgetary constraints.

Have you read?

Emerging Cyber Security Threats - eMazzanti Technologies

Proactive Measures to Mitigate Cyber Security Risks of 5G IoT - eMazzanti Technologies

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, [email protected]

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies