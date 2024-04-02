4 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys in Delaware, Philadelphia Recognized by ALM

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Diane N. Ibrahim, Samuel L. Moultrie, and Shira R. Yoshor, and Associate Renée Mosley Delcollo will be recognized at the 2024 Pennsylvania Legal Awards (PALA), sponsored by ALM's Legal Intelligencer. Honorees will be recognized at the awards celebration May 15 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Diane N. Ibrahim, Samuel L. Moultrie, and Shira R. Yoshor, and Associate Renée Mosley Delcollo will be recognized at the 2024 Pennsylvania Legal Awards (PALA), sponsored by ALM's Legal Intelligencer. Honorees will be recognized at the awards celebration May 15 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel.

According to Legal Intelligencer, the awards "highlight the great work and achievements across the full breadth of the legal communities in Pennsylvania and Delaware."

Ibrahim, a firm senior vice president, managing shareholder of its Delaware office, and member of the Corporate Practice, was named a "2024 Distinguished Leader." Moultrie, a Litigation Practice shareholder based in Delaware, was listed as a "2024 Lawyers on the Fast Track, Large Firm" and is a finalist for "Young Attorney of the Year," which will be announced at the May event. Delcollo, a Delaware-based Intellectual Property Litigation associate, is listed as one of the "2024 Unsung Heroes."

Yoshor, a Labor & Employment Practice shareholder in the Philadelphia office, is a finalist for "2024 Best Law Firm Mentor." The winner in this category also will be announced at the May event.

Over the course of her career, Ibrahim has handled virtually every type of corporate transactional matter involving Delaware corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, and statutory trusts, including mergers and acquisitions, asset and stock sales, equity security offerings, conversions, dissolutions and recapitalizations, and the structuring and operation of private equity funds and joint ventures. Among her firmwide duties, she oversees operations of the Delaware and Boston offices, and also helps shape the training and guide the careers of Greenberg Traurig's associates worldwide.

Moultrie focuses his practice on complex litigation involving corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, books and records demands, and securities law in Delaware state and federal courts, including the Court of Chancery. He is a committed civic contributor, with memberships ranging from the Delaware State Bar Association to the boards of OperaDelaware Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware, and The Next Generation North of the Delaware Community Foundation, as well as leadership roles with the Wilmington City Council Organization Commission and the Delmarva Community Blood Foundation, Inc.

Yoshor has guided employers for over three decades on all sorts of employment matters, including litigation, sensitive investigations, and proactive counselling. She also has deep experience in a wide range of complex commercial litigation. As the Career Development Liaison previously in Houston and now in Philadelphia, she has been involved in mentoring lawyers extensively since she joined Greenberg Traurig.

Delcollo focuses her practice on intellectual property, complex commercial, and employment litigation. In her diverse practice, she represents clients in Delaware's state and federal courts, and before state agencies. She currently serves as president of the board of managers at The Wilmington Institute Free Library, one of the oldest public libraries in the nation, and volunteers as a child attorney for the Delaware Office of the Child Advocate.

