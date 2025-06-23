4 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized as North Star Lawyers

Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office were recognized by the Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA) as North Star Lawyers.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office were recognized by the Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA) as North Star Lawyers.

North Star Lawyers are MSBA members who have provided at least 50 hours of pro bono services annually to low-income individuals or organizations that could otherwise not afford representation. In 2024, 800 North Star Lawyers provided more than 92,300 hours of pro bono service for an estimated value of $28 million in free legal advice.

The MSBA recognized the following Greenberg Traurig attorneys as 2024 North Star Lawyers:

About Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis Office: Established in 2019, Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office provides clients with an innovative, business-minded perspective along with strong location connections to business, industry, and government. The office's core capabilities include corporate, finance, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and bankruptcy, litigation, appeals and legal issues, corporate trust and structured products litigation, white collar crime and investigations, products liability and mass torts, environmental litigation, intellectual property and technology, tax, and agribusiness.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

