4 Greenberg Traurig Government Contracts Attorneys Named to ABA Public Contract Law Leadership Positions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were appointed to leadership positions within the American Bar Association (ABA)'s Section of Public Contract Law.

The leadership roles, with one exception, cover the 2023-2024 term, and coincide with the recent growth of Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts Practice.

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers appointed to ABA leadership positions include:

Government Contracts practice Co-Chair Jeffery M. Chiow , who has held numerous ABA leadership positions over the years, received a three-year appointment to the section's council. The section council and officers oversee and approve all section activities. He was also re-named co-chair of the section's Acquisition Reform & Emerging Issues Committee and vice chair of its Battlespace & Contingency Procurements Committee.

Chiow represents clients in litigation and government investigations related to government contracts and has handled hundreds of federal and state bid protests, many with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake. He is a skilled lawyer in the thriving space sector with deep experience in aerospace and defense, as well as cybersecurity, technology services contracting, and schedule contracting. Chiow helps government contractors develop tailored strategies for addressing complex business, legal, and regulatory issues. He has been a long-time advisor on cyber and supply chain security matters, including compliance with the Department of Defense's cyber and supply chain requirements and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification initiative. He has conducted related investigations and disclosures.

Shareholder David S. Bloch was selected to serve as a vice chair on the Intellectual Property (IP) Committee, replacing Paul F. McQuade who served in this position last term.

Bloch is an intellectual property litigator, with a concentration on IP issues affecting government contractors. A prolific writer and frequent public speaker, he also is the co-author of "IP and Technology in Government Contracts," now in its seventh edition.

Shareholder Melissa P. Prusock was named co-chair for the Grant Law Committee, after serving as was vice chair last term, as well as being renamed vice chair of the Procurement Fraud and False Claims Committee and the Debarment and Suspension Committee.

Prusock focuses her practice on investigations, litigation, and counseling related to federal government contracts and grants. Her civil and criminal government investigations experience includes representing federal contractors and award recipients in False Claims Act matters and Office of Inspector General audits and investigations. Prusock also regularly represents clients in suspension and debarment proceedings, counsels clients in connection with internal investigations and mandatory disclosures, and assists clients with assessing, developing, and implementing compliance programs.

Associate Timothy McLister was named vice-chair for the Small Business & Other Socioeconomic Programs Committee.

McLister focuses his practice on government contracts and procurement matters. He represents domestic and international businesses in virtually all facets of government contracts transactional matters. He advises government contractors in bid protests before the Government Accountability Office and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims; mergers and acquisitions; claims, disputes, and terminations; and contract formation work, including joint ventures, teaming agreements, and subcontracting. He also counsels contractors on Small Business Administration initiatives, the Buy American Act, Trade Agreements Act, foreign military sales, and classified contracting. He serves contractors in a broad array of industries, with an emphasis on defense, intelligence, cybersecurity, maritime, and emerging technology such as artificial intelligence.

