4 Harding Mazzotti, LLP Lawyers Recognized as Best Lawyers® Award Recipients

Four lawyers from the law firm of Harding Mazzotti, LLP have been included in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.
"For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel."
Best Lawyers has earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in more than 75 countries.
Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
Harding Mazzotti, LLP would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2025 The Best Lawyers in America list:
- Paul B. Harding - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Victor Mazzotti - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Rosemarie Riddell Bogdan - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Thomas Joseph Mortati - Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
About Harding Mazzotti, LLP
Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.
About Best Lawyers
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.
Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.
Media Contact
Henry Nahal, Harding Mazzotti, LLP, 1 (518) 556-3417, [email protected], www.1800LAW1010.com
