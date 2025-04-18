4 in 10 Americans Support Loosening Child‑Labor Restrictions Amid Rising Costs and Labor Shortages

"Paying teens less simply because of their age undercuts the purpose of wage laws," Toothcare notes. "Fair compensation should apply to every worker." Post this

22% would remove limits on the hours minors may work

20% would lower the minimum working age

8% would even allow minors in hazardous roles such as construction or factory work

"The Fair Labor Standards Act lets children as young as 12 work, but with safeguards to prevent exploitation and injury," explains Julia Toothcare, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "Rolling those protections back risks exposing kids to dangerous conditions and unfair pay."

Majority Prefer Hiring Teens Over Migrant Workers

Asked whether companies should hire American youth (within existing child‑labor laws) rather than migrant workers to fill job gaps, 51% agreed, 28% disagreed, and 20% were neutral.

Supporters most often cited benefits to U.S. teens (63%), an "America‑first" philosophy (54%), and reduced reliance on foreign labor (42%).

Nearly Half Say Teen Labor Could Offset Tariff‑Related Price Increases

If tariffs raise costs, 47% would back employing legally eligible minors to help keep prices down; 30% would oppose.

Many Believe Younger Teens Need Not Earn Minimum Wage

Thirty percent of Americans say workers under sixteen don't need to be paid minimum wage, and another eight percent reserve minimum‑wage pay only for seventeen‑year‑olds. Four percent think no one under eighteen ever needs to earn it.

"Paying teens less simply because of their age undercuts the purpose of wage laws," Toothcare notes. "Fair compensation should apply to every worker."

Wide Agreement on the Benefits of Teen Jobs

Nearly eight in ten adults believe work builds a sense of responsibility, and over three‑quarters say it develops practical skills. Two‑thirds point to greater independence and stronger work ethic. Just four percent see no real benefit to teen employment.

Methodology

This survey was commissioned by ResumeTemplates and conducted in April 2025. The survey included a nationally representative sample of 2,000 U.S. residents.

The full report can be found here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/4-in-10-americans-support-loosening-child-labor-restrictions-to-address-rising-costs-and-labor-shortages/

