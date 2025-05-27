4 in 10 Gen Z College Grads Are Turning To Blue-Collar Work for Job Security

"Trade jobs offer a smart and rewarding path for many, especially those who prefer hands-on work and practical learning. They provide faster entry into the workforce, often without the burden of student debt, and also offer strong job security, with less risk of automation or outsourcing." Post this

Motivations include better long-term prospects, disillusionment with college outcomes, and protection from job loss due to AI. Gender differences are notable, with 46% of Gen Z men with a college degree working in or planning to enter the trades, compared to just 27% of women.

"More Gen Z college graduates are turning to trade careers and for good reason," says ResumeBuilder.com's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "Many are concerned about AI replacing traditional white-collar roles, while trade jobs offer hands-on work that's difficult to automate. Additionally, many grads find their degrees don't lead to careers in their field, prompting them to explore more practical, in-demand alternatives."

The findings also reflect the motivations of Gen Zers who haven't pursued a degree. Among this group, 60% say they want to start earning sooner, and 40% want to avoid student loan debt. Others cite job security, hands-on preferences, and the ability to earn a strong income without a degree.

In total, 30% of Gen Zers say they are currently working in a blue-collar or skilled trade job, and another 11% plan to enter the field. Overall, 48% of Gen Z men are working in or planning to enter the trades, compared to 30% of women.

"Trade jobs offer a smart and rewarding path for many, especially those who prefer hands-on work and practical learning over traditional classroom settings. They provide faster entry into the workforce, often without the burden of student debt, and also offer strong job security, with less risk of automation or outsourcing," Haller adds.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the polling platform Pollfish. It was launched on May 14, 2025, and 1,434 U.S. Gen Z adults ages 18 to 28 completed the survey.

