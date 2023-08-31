Compliance and risk management aside, IG works best when maximizing the value and usability of information for business purposes. Tweet this

"Compliance and risk management aside, IG works best when maximizing the value and usability of information for business purposes," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "4 Key Information Governance Topics to Inform Business Leaders."

Data Governance vs. Information Governance

"One of the common questions in IG is how it relates to data governance (DG). DG is the discipline of ensuring the quality, availability, integrity, and security of data within an organization. DG focuses on the technical aspects of data management, such as data models, metadata, standards, and architectures."

Information Security and Privacy

"Information security and privacy are essential for protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, modification, or destruction. Information security and privacy not only become legal and ethical obligations, but also business imperatives in today's digital world."

Information Lifecycle Management

"ILM helps organizations optimize the use of their information resources. It ensures that information is stored in the right location, made available at the right time, used for the right purpose, and kept for the proper duration."

Data Quality and Integrity

"Data quality and integrity directly impact the value of data in any project or organization. Data quality denotes the degree to which data meets the expectations and requirements of its users and stakeholders. Data integrity refers to the preservation and protection of data from unauthorized modification, corruption, or loss."

Information Governance to Enhance Business Performance

By implementing effective IG practices, chief executives and business managers improve operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, increase innovation, and achieve strategic goals. With decades of IG experience, the information governance experts at Messaging Architects help business leaders get the most from IG initiatives.

Have you read?

Information Governance Consulting Services Streamline Governance Strategy

5 Reasons to Implement Information Governance You May Have Missed

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent D Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, [email protected], www.messagingarchitects.com

SOURCE Messaging Architects