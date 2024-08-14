$4 Million in Classroom Supplies Expected in One Day of Giving through DonorsChoose

"The Gates Foundation has been an unwavering champion for public school classrooms across the U.S. Through this initiative, students and teachers will continue to feel the public's support as they kick off a new school year." Post this

"We've been proud to support this DonorsChoose back-to-school match for over a decade. Bob Hughes, K-12 Director at the Gates Foundation said. "Teachers play such a critical role, and we're glad to help attract new donors and help drive support for classroom needs."

At the start of the 2023-24 school year, educator requests for supplies on DonorsChoose more than doubled, indicating how often teachers shoulder the financial burden of supporting their students' education. In fact, based on a 2024 survey by DonorsChoose, teachers report spending an average of $610 of their own money in the school year on supplies for their students and classrooms. Out-of-pocket spending is even more for teachers of color and teachers at schools serving majorities of both students of color and students from low-income communities.

"The Gates Foundation has been an unwavering champion for public school classrooms across the U.S.," said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. "Through this initiative, students and teachers will continue to feel the public's support as they kick off a new school year."

ABOUT DONORSCHOOSE

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6 million people and partners have contributed $1.6 billion to support over nearly 3 million teacher requests for learning resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the teacher, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit http://www.donorschoose.org.

