4 Powerful Ways to Turbo Charge Collaboration in Microsoft 365

Co-Author with Ease

"Sending files or emails back and forth invites frustration and error. Microsoft 365, on the other hand, makes co-authoring simple. It eliminates version control issues and ensures that everyone sees everyone else's edits in real time. Microsoft 365 delivers all the advantages of working in the same room, and much more."

Brainstorm, Sketch, and Share Ideas in Real Time

"Using a shared Whiteboard, team members co-create content together. Ink-to-shape and ink-to-text features convert handwriting into shapes and text. Users can add sticky notes, images, and web links. And as the meeting ends, they can export the whiteboard as an image or PDF and share it."

Gather Valuable Feedback

"Microsoft Forms allows users to gather feedback using a variety of methods, from surveys to quizzes and polls. Users create a form from scratch or choose from a several handy templates. Either way, they have many options to customize the form by adding different kinds of questions, inserting images or videos, and changing thematic elements."

Intuitive Task Management

"With Microsoft Planner, teams have access to an intuitive tool for task management. Ideal for small, agile teams that need to collaborate on simple projects, Planner enables collaborators to create plans and assign tasks easily. They can organize work into boards and buckets and categorize them based on status or assignments."

Take the Next Step with Collaboration in Microsoft 365

The powerful Microsoft 365 features described in the article represent just a small sample of the collaboration options in Microsoft 365. Working with a Microsoft Partner such as Messaging Architects, companies can explore additional Microsoft tools or plan their Microsoft 365 migration.

