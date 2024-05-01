4 Star Reps, Inc. named Sales Representative for Mercer Culinary in MAFSI Territory 4 and Greenwald Sales and Marketing as New Sales Representative in MAFSI Territory 7

"We are excited to welcome 4 Star Reps and Greenwald Sales and Marketing to the Mercer Culinary family, " states Chris Parker, National Sales Manager for Mercer Culinary. Post this

"We are excited to welcome 4 Star Reps and Greenwald Sales and Marketing to the Mercer Culinary family, " states Chris Parker, National Sales Manager for Mercer Culinary. "Their dedicated and knowledgeable teams align perfectly with our values of providing high-quality culinary tools and exceptional service to foodservice operations."

For assistance with Mercer Culinary products in Pennsylvania (East of State College), New Jersey (Trenton & South) and Delaware, 4 Star Reps can be reached at (267) 522-8991 or via email at [email protected].

For those in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, please contact Greenwald Sales and Marketing, 614-404-7733 or via email at [email protected]

Their teams of experienced professionals are ready to provide personalized guidance and support to foodservice establishments seeking high-quality culinary tools and equipment.

About Mercer Culinary

Mercer Culinary manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Exceptional materials, unique design and dedicated craftsmanship are the hallmark of Mercer products. Mercer is the predominant supplier to culinary education with a strong presence in commercial foodservice spanning more than 30 years. Quality, performance, value, and service are the focal points for this second-generation family business.

Lisa DeMartino

Marketing Communications Manager

Mercer Culinary

1860 Smithtown Avenue

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

631-865-4718

[email protected]

http://www.mercerculinary.com

