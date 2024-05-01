4 Star Reps, Inc. named Sales Representative for Mercer Culinary in MAFSI Territory 4 and Greenwald Sales and Marketing as New Sales Representative in MAFSI Territory 7

Mercer Culinary, a leading brand in the foodservice industry renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with both 4 Star Reps and Greenwald Sales and Marketing effective May 1, 2024.
RONKONKOMA, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercer Culinary, a leading brand in the foodservice industry renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with both 4 Star Reps and Greenwald Sales and Marketing effective May 1, 2024.
4 Star Reps will represent Mercer in MAFSI Territory 4, which includes Pennsylvania (East of State College), New Jersey (Trenton & South) and Delaware. Greenwald Sales and Marketing will work with clients in MAFSI Territory 7, Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky
"We are excited to welcome 4 Star Reps and Greenwald Sales and Marketing to the Mercer Culinary family, " states Chris Parker, National Sales Manager for Mercer Culinary. "Their dedicated and knowledgeable teams align perfectly with our values of providing high-quality culinary tools and exceptional service to foodservice operations."
For assistance with Mercer Culinary products in Pennsylvania (East of State College), New Jersey (Trenton & South) and Delaware, 4 Star Reps can be reached at (267) 522-8991 or via email at [email protected].
For those in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, please contact Greenwald Sales and Marketing, 614-404-7733 or via email at [email protected]
Their teams of experienced professionals are ready to provide personalized guidance and support to foodservice establishments seeking high-quality culinary tools and equipment.
About Mercer Culinary
Mercer Culinary manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Exceptional materials, unique design and dedicated craftsmanship are the hallmark of Mercer products. Mercer is the predominant supplier to culinary education with a strong presence in commercial foodservice spanning more than 30 years. Quality, performance, value, and service are the focal points for this second-generation family business.
Contact:
Lisa DeMartino
Marketing Communications Manager
Mercer Culinary
1860 Smithtown Avenue
Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
631-865-4718
[email protected]
http://www.mercerculinary.com
Media Contact
Lisa DeMartino, Mercer Culinary, 631-865-4752, [email protected], www.mercerculinary.com
SOURCE Mercer Culinary
