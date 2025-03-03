4 State Trucks Fires Up New Mobile Application For Their Customers

American Truckers Can Now Buy Truck Parts Anywhere, Anytime, On the Road

BOSTON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 State Trucks, home of the authentic Chrome Shop Mafia, has been providing quality new parts for the heavy-duty truck industry since 1979. Recently, 4 State Trucks partnered with Unbound Commerce for the delivery of a new custom commerce-enabled mobile app, designed to leverage and extend their current eCommerce operations. The goal is to facilitate rapid fast and easy on-the-road ordering and increased loyalty for their mobile customers.

4 State serves a national base of customers with a wide selection of high-quality parts and accessories for all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks through its call center, it's BigCommerce e-commerce site, and popular retail location. 4 State is located in Joplin, Missouri, near the "four state" border of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Interstate Route 44.

Truck drivers literally make their living on the road, and, since mobile makes up the majority of eCommerce orders placed on their popular website, offering a commerce-enabled app was an obvious next step of their multichannel strategy.

"Offering an app was a no-brainer, based on the volume of mobile traffic we were seeing", said Jena Johnson, Marketing Director for 4 State Trucks. "We wanted our loyal trucking customers to literally have our online parts store always on, in their pocket, to make purchasing parts simpler and faster. Unbound made the project easy.".

"Personalization is built in", said Wilson Kerr of Unbound Commerce. "By allowing truckers to select the make or model of their specific rig, the parts shopping experience becomes more relevant and this means more sales conversions", he added.

New and current customers can now receive push notifications of newly arrived parts and news on the latest offerings from top brands in the trucking business. The app also features a custom Make/Model/Year module, meaning truckers can select the vehicle they own and quickly access compatible parts. The new 4 State Trucks Mobile App is available for both Android and iPhone users on the respective app stores.

About 4 State Trucks

Based in Joplin, Mo., 4 State Trucks is one of the nation's largest retailers of heavy-duty truck parts and accessories. Specializing in both original equipment and aftermarket parts, customers have been turning to 4 State for their customization needs since 1979. Orders are handled via website, catalog, showroom, and now mobile app, all supported by an experienced team of customer service professionals. The company is also home to the well-known Chrome Shop Mafia truck customization team. For additional information, please visit www.4statetrucks.com.

About Unbound Commerce

Unbound Commerce is a top-ranked provider of B2B and B2C mobile commerce solutions for mid-market retailers, including those on the BigCommerce platform. Unbound's unique hybrid platform approach means minimal IT work for clients and allows current eCommerce operations to be leveraged and extended into mobile apps. Since 2008, Unbound has built and deployed mobile commerce solutions for Ashley Furniture, Shoe Carnival, Rockport, Equippers.com, Calenders.com, Finish Line, MillerCoors, Creative Co-Op, Binny's, Chef's Warehouse, Cavender's, and nearly 600 other retail and wholesale businesses. For additional information, please visit www.unboundcommerce.com.

Media Contact

Wilson Kerr, Unbound Commerce, 1 303-249-2083, [email protected], www.UnboundCommerce.com

SOURCE Unbound Commerce