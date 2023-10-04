4-Time NBA Champion John Salley Presents Sandro Costa of Allure Global with The Sleeping Beauty Award At The Daytime Beauty Awards

"Our brand is beginning to generate national interest as we have developed a unique line of health and wellness products ready to tackle the various challenges people find themself engaged with on a daily basis", says honoree Sandro Costa. Tweet this

The recognition received by Costa at the The Daytime Beauty Awards is not only a personal achievement, but also a testament to the brand's success as a whole. It highlights the dedication and hard work put in by the team towards achieving excellence and making a positive impact in the CBD industry. Such acknowledgments serve as motivation to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence. Allure Global aims to use this recognition to research and develop new products to improve people's lives.

"Our brand is beginning to generate national interest as we have developed a unique line of health and wellness products ready to tackle the various challenges people find themself engaged with on a daily basis" Costa continues. "Whether you are having trouble sleeping , problems with muscle and joint pain, or with anxiety. Allure is your one stop shop to find an affordable natural alternative to over the counter medicine. Our ultimate mission is to help change people's lives for the better."

The Daytime Beauty Awards supports The Helen Woodward Animal Center, a nonprofit that provides educational and therapeutic programs for people and humane care and adoption for homeless animals. In the past, The Daytime Beauty Awards have honored stars such as Cindy Crawford, Gabrielle Union, Tommy Chong, and more for their contributions to beauty.

About Allure Global: Allure Global (https://allure-global.com/) is a health and wellness CBD company that has developed proprietary CBD-based formulations/delivery systems that offer non-addictive pain relief. Taking pride in their research and discovering potential products they can offer to find a solution for everyone's symptoms. They want to establish and build their reputation as an effective alternative form of medication. No one should have to endure pain at the expense of their happiness and lifestyle. With Allure Global by your side, get back to what makes you happy. Their unique product line has something for everyone! Whether you want something to reduce your pain, alleviate stress, improve sleep, or rejuvenate damaged skin.

About Sandro Costa: As a serial entrepreneur with extensive experience in startups transitioning to successful and viable business operations, Costa was asked to lead a licensed cannabis firm in 2019. Allure Global is an internationally recognized CBD health and wellness company that incorporates a holistic approach to symptom-based solutions to life's daily challenges. In his life outside of Allure Global, friends and family would describe him as active and always on the go. Constantly working, sharpening his skills, and preparing himself for future challenges. Not with superpowers but with a secret weapon, one of the eleven products Allure Global has to offer. As CEO, he can confidently say, along with their research team, that they are developing life-changing products that help you in more ways than you can imagine.

