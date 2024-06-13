4 Ways to Improve Business Operations with a DMS and Drive Data Value

With a DMS, organizations gain a digital system that provides essential visibility into information throughout the enterprise. It also enables them to smoothly create, manage, store, sign, send, and track electronic documents. Post this

"With a DMS, organizations gain a digital system that provides essential visibility into information throughout the enterprise. It also enables them to smoothly create, manage, store, sign, send, and track electronic documents," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "4 Ways to Improve Business Operations with a DMS."

Enhance Security and Compliance

"The DMS allows granular control over who can access, edit, share, and delete documents. Organizations can label sensitive data and enact role-based permissions to ensure access only by authorized persons. They can also tie retention rules to document labels, automatically archiving or deleting documents according to regulatory requirements."

Boost Collaboration

"A core function of a DMS system such as Microsoft SharePoint involves providing a centralized repository for organizing enterprise documents of all kinds. This enables team members to find needed documents quickly. It also fosters seamless collaboration by allowing multiple users to work on documents simultaneously."

Streamlined Document Management and Retrieval

"Teams can utilize SharePoint's custom metadata tags to categorize documents. For instance, users can tag documents according to project, document type, or approval status, making it easier to sort and retrieve files quickly."

Safeguard Against Disaster

"The DMS plays a crucial role in protecting documents against loss in the event of disasters such as fire or cyberattack. For instance, cloud-based DMS solutions provide off-site backups and quick recovery options to minimize downtime and data loss. And storing documents in the cloud protects them from on-premises disasters."

Choosing the Best DMS for Your Business

The right DMS solution for your business depends on several factors, including business size and document volume, the nature of your workflows, and the level of collaboration required. Security and compliance requirements also play a role. For assistance implementing the ideal DMS for your organization, turn to the records management experts at Messaging Architects.

