40-Day Workbook Gives Readers the Framework to Incorporate a Daily Prayer and Meditation Practice Into Their Lives

Spiritually Centered Guide Intertwines Science and Meditation Best Practices with Eastern and Western Spirituality

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Years ago, Tonyah Dee found herself desperate to get rid of the darkness in her life. By committing to meeting with God every day and surrendering to his power, light, and love, she was able to heal. In her new book "How to Meditate with Jesus: Eight Steps to Connect to a Higher Power and Be Set Free (Includes a Forty-Day Workbook, Journal, and Doodle Art)," she shares the lessons she learned through her spiritual growth, combined with scientific research on the benefits of meditation and prayer.

In "How to Meditate with Jesus," Dee provides an eight-step process designed to help readers understand and embrace their souls, surrender to a higher power, and cultivate a peaceful existence. Through daily meditation practices, readers can explore and harness the powers of the body, breath, word, spirit, heart, soul, and prayer, offering readers a path to a more peaceful and empowered existence.

"Through meditation practice, you can experience what it means to be embodied, where, within your body, your soul and spirit are united with God's spirit," Dee explained. "This powerful aliveness that exists inside empowers you to think more like Jesus, become more like Jesus, and love as Jesus loved. From this perspective, you will gain more insight into who you are and, more importantly, who you are meant to be."

Through her book, Dee uses her own life as an example to showcase the positive effects of establishing a meditation and prayer practice, sharing how she was able to heal from abuse, neglect, and trauma.

"By sharing my theology and journey, I hope you will feel a call like I did to get to know this person called Jesus Christ," Dee said. "If you already know him, perhaps you desire to go deeper into your heart to discover how unconditional loving our God really is. Either way, if you follow the steps in this workbook, you can experience how powerful God's light is at dissolving darkness and bringing you new life."

"How to Meditate with Jesus: Eight Steps to Connect to a Higher Power and Be Set Free (Includes a Forty-Day Workbook, Journal, and Doodle Art)"

By Tonyah Dee

ISBN: 9798385011063 (softcover); 9798385011070 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tonyah Dee is a registered dietitian, Christ-centered life coach, and master meditation teacher, making her perspective deep yet broad. She teaches evidence-based lifestyle tips integrated with spiritual practices, believing it is important to feed body, soul and spirit for finding higher powers within. She has created devotional chant music, and scriptural contemplations and Emotional Clarity Cards to go with her Christ-centered meditation and prayer practice. Tonyah is the founder of Yahlight, a movement to ignite the Light within. To learn more, please visit http://www.yahlight.com or http://www.tonyahdee.com.

