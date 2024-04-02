40+ year Tech and SaaS Software Leader, Ken Walters, Appointed to Magaya Board of Directors

"The opportunity to contribute to the company's evolution at a pivotal moment, when Magaya is poised for massive growth, is both an honor and a challenge I eagerly embrace," said Ken Walters. Post this

Prior to his time at Infor, Walters previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Internet Security Systems, Inc. and as a Managing Partner at Coopers & Lybrand. Since retiring in 2010, he has served as a board director and advisor to many successful SaaS software companies that serve high growth global markets.

"I am thrilled Ken Walters is joining and further enriching Magaya's incredibly talented and deep Board of Directors. His extensive experience in high-growth technology, and proven track record in navigating complex markets, will be invaluable as we pursue rapid growth and scale our operations," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "Ken's insight and expertise will contribute to our vision of transforming our sector. We look forward to his guidance as we embark on this exciting phase of innovation and expansion at Magaya."

"The opportunity to contribute to the company's evolution at a pivotal moment, when Magaya is poised for massive growth, is both an honor and a challenge I eagerly embrace," added Walters. "I look forward to working alongside a team of visionary and experienced professionals at the company and on the Board of Directors. Together, I believe we can achieve remarkable success."

About Magaya

Magaya delivers a Digital Freight Platform that accelerates growth with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions designed to optimize and digitize the entire logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated digital freight platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

