401GO Among the First to Offer Employer Match Roth 401(k) Option

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 401GO, a leading fintech retirement provider, is excited to announce the introduction of a new employer match Roth 401(k) option to their platform. This new offering is set to provide employers with another way to mitigate tax liability and build retirement assets.

Previously, employers utilized pre-tax funds to match their employees' 401(k) contributions, requiring these funds to be deposited into a pre-tax account. The SECURE Act 2.0 has ushered in a change that allows employers to provide matching contributions directly to their employees' Roth 401(k) , increasing their option for tax-free withdrawals upon retirement.

This is a substantial change that the industry has struggled to adopt due to technology and software limitations. Ahead of competitors, 401GO can already accommodate employer Roth contributions and track them within its platform.

Ted Haase, CRO at 401GO, expressed excitement about this update: "Our ability to offer this provision at such an early date is a testament to our superior technology. We've prioritized the development of a powerful yet nimble recordkeeping system, allowing us to make updates like this with ease. This provision will help millions of workers accelerate their after-tax savings and investment growth. We're excited to be among the first to provide it."

The introduction of employer Roth contributions confirms 401GO's commitment to innovation and excellence in the retirement industry. For more information about this new option and how it can benefit your workforce, please visit 401GO.com.

About 401GO:

401GO is a prominent fintech provider specializing in retirement planning solutions for individuals, businesses, and financial advisors. With a dedication to making retirement planning user-friendly and accessible, 401GO offers a range of innovative products and services to help individuals secure their financial future.

Ryan Avila, 401GO, 1 8012142125, [email protected], 401GO.COM

