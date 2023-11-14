401GO Launches GO-IRA, a Retirement Solution for Individuals

401GO, a leading player in retirement solutions, is thrilled to unveil the much-anticipated GO-IRA, an offering tailored for advisors, business owners, and employees.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 401GO, a leading player in retirement solutions, is thrilled to unveil the much-anticipated GO-IRA, an offering tailored for advisors, business owners, and employees. The GO-IRA presents an ideal alternative to a work-sponsored plan or supplementary avenue for retirement savings, distinguished by its outstanding portfolio management, cost-effectiveness, and strategically guided allocations via a user-friendly portfolio builder.

One of the distinctive features of the IRA is its seamless transition for employees when they switch employers. This solution allows for a hassle-free rollover of 401(k) investments within the 401GO platform. This means that individuals can easily continue their retirement savings journey with a privately held account even after departing from their current employer.

401GO CEO, Dan Beck, highlighted the company's unique ability to drive retirement savings among a broader demographic, saying, "We've found that we have more than double the industry average participation rates amongst younger and lower-wage employees. Because we've found that we do a far better job than the average 401(k) provider at getting a worker to put their first dollar toward retirement, we want to make sure those employees can continue saving for retirement even after they've left that employer."

The IRA, designed with flexibility in mind, empowers investors to choose from a wide array of investment options, including individual securities and fractional share trading. This flexibility is further complemented by automatic portfolio rebalancing, ensuring that asset allocation remains in line with the investor's financial goals and risk tolerance.

401GO CRO, Ted Haase shared, "In a financial landscape that demands agility, adaptability, and personalized solutions, 401GO's GO-IRA retirement offering stands out. Our recordkeeping system was built from the ground up. This allows us to develop our own products and services in house within a few months compared to years of work for our competitors, giving us the ability to address the evolving needs of advisors, business owners, and employees seeking efficient and cost-effective ways to secure their financial futures."

401GO is a prominent innovator in the field of retirement solutions, dedicated to empowering small business owners, along with their employees and advisors, with personalized and cost-effective retirement savings options. They were rated a Top Recordkeeper by NAPA in 21 of 26 categories, and maintain a 4.8-star rating on G2. The company's mission is to make retirement planning accessible, efficient, and rewarding for all.

