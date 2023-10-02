401GO Receives Most Category Awards from NAPA's Advisor's Choice

401GO, a leading provider of retirement plan solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the most awards in the micro and small plans segments from the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA).

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 401GO, a leading provider of retirement plan solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with over 20 awards in the small and micro plans segments from the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA). This prestigious recognition highlights 401GO's commitment to excellence, technology and innovation in the retirement plan industry.

401GO was recognized as a top recordkeeper in the following areas: plan sponsor website, advisor support, participant statement, plan health, wellness and retirement income, education participant tools, calculators, mobile app, regulatory support, staff credentials, materials, and multilingual capabilities, These accolades serve as a testament to 401GO's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier retirement plan solutions that empower individuals to plan for their financial futures.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Advisors' Choice for Top Recordkeepers in these categories," said Dan Beck, CEO at 401GO. "Being recognized by NAPA advisors underscores our unique value, not only in the fintech space, but in the retirement industry as a whole. We're poised to make a much-needed disruption to the small plan market, which has been vastly undervalued before now. Our team is ready to take on this challenge, and advisors clearly agree."

The NAPA Advisors' Choice is a prestigious honor within the retirement plan industry, and 401GO is proud to join the ranks of distinguished organizations that have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to the field.

401GO remains committed to its mission of providing cutting-edge retirement plan solutions that enable individuals to achieve their financial goals. This recognition from NAPA serves as a motivating force to continue innovating and advancing the retirement planning landscape.

401GO provides a comprehensive retirement solution for small businesses and financial advisors with automation technology and industry-leading support.

