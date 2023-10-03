401GO Welcomes Ted Haase Serving as Chief Revenue Officer

401GO, a leading fintech company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ted Haase as the Chief Revenue Officer.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 401GO, a leading fintech company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ted Haase as the Chief Revenue Officer. Ted brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the executive team and will play a crucial role in developing and growing the sales, marketing and partnership team.

Ted has over 26 years of experience in the retirement, human capital management, and investing space. His most recent positions were Senior Director of Business Development at Human Interest and Senior Director of Retirement Plan Sales at Paychex Retirement Services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ted to our executive team," said Dan Beck,CEO of 401GO. "His extensive experience in growing sales organizations, business development and partnership teams in the financial advisor and human capital management space is exactly what we need at this stage of growth."

Ted expressed his enthusiasm about joining 401GO. "401GO is the best kept secret in the industry. After evaluating the entire fintech retirement industry over the past several months, I was blown away that 401GO placed at the top of the list for SMB-focused 401(k) recordkeepers in 22 of 26 categories in the 2023 NAPA Advisors' Choice Awards. 401GO has the most easy to use, integrated platform in the industry. Our financial advisor-centered model and ability to work with any payroll company or benefit broker will add a ton of value to the SMB marketplace."

401GO provides a comprehensive retirement solution for small businesses and financial advisors with automation technology and industry-leading support.

